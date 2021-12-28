ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

83-year-old man dies when pickup struck by Downeaster train

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

HAVERHILL, Mass. (AP) — An 83-year-old man died when his pickup truck was struck by a Boston-to-Maine Amtrak train, authorities said.

The pickup “went through the gate” and ended up on the tracks in Haverhill, Massachusetts at about 12:45 p.m. Monday, according to a statement from the office of Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.

Video images from the scene showed the truck flipped upside down.

The man, whose name was not made public, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the DA’s office. No one else was in the truck.

The vehicle was “obstructing the tracks,” according to a statement from an Amtrak spokesperson.

There were no reported injuries among the crew or roughly 80 passengers on the Downeaster train headed to Brunswick, Maine, Amtrak said.

The passengers were transferred to another train and some Downeaster service later Monday was canceled.

The crash remains under investigation.

