Blair County, PA

Harding man arrested in Blair County accused of stealing prescription drugs

By Submit Letter To The Editor
 1 day ago
A man from Harding, Exeter Township, was arrested Christmas Eve on allegations he stole a tote filled with prescription medications from a delivery vehicle in western Pennsylvania, according to court records and online reports.

Eric Michael Sutter, 36, was charged by Allegheny Township police with theft, receiving stolen property, theft from a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

Broadcast and print reports say Sutter stole a tote full of narcotics and other prescription medications valued at $100,000 from a medical transport vehicle at Pyramid Healthcare on Dec. 24.

Sutter remains jailed at the Blair County Prison for lack of $25,000 bail, according to court records.

In unrelated cases in Luzerne County, Sutter faces:

  • Theft and criminal mischief filed by West Pittston police for an incident on Aug. 19
  • Theft and criminal mischief filed by Duryea police for an incident on June 6.
  • Defiant trespass and open lewdness filed by Plains Township police for an incident on May 18.

In a formal Court en banc judicial ceremony the Court of Common Pleas of Luzerne County, held in Courtroom No. 1 at the Luzerne County Courthouse, seven area lawyers were officially inducted into the Wilkes-Barre Law & Library Association/the bar association of Luzerne County. The bar admission, purely ceremonial in nature since 1968 and the constitutional creation of the Unified Judicial System in the Commonwealth, was presided over by President Judge Michael T. Vough, while Judge Thomas F. Burke Jr., delivered remarks from the Bench, and Judge Fred Pierantoni III officially swore the new lawyers into the association. Attorney Brittany Quinn, president of the Young Lawyers Division served as moderator, while Attorney Jessica Miraglia, vice president of the YLD led the courtroom in the Pledge of Allegiance, and Attorney Catherine R, O'Donnell, president of the W-BLLA welcomed the new lawyers into the association.
