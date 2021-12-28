ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Road rage on the rise, but here’s how to defuse tensions

By Adrienne Bankert, Nexstar Media Wire, Jasmine Cooper
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wj6uX_0dXPyIq200

CHICAGO ( NewsNation Now ) — As more Americans are getting back on the road, drivers are getting more enraged behind the wheel than ever before.

According to a study done by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), more than 20,000 people died in motor vehicle crashes in the first half of 2021. That’s up 18.4% compared to 2020. Robert Sinclair from the American Automobile Association joined NewsNation’s “Morning in America” to discuss the findings.

“Really, it’s COVID-induced,” said Sinclair. “The bad behaviors that we got to when the roads were empty last year have continued with the roads crowded this year.”

Sinclair said that with people staying home due to the pandemic in 2020, the roads were a “siren song for speeders.”

“So those folks were engaging in a lot of bad behaviors, speeding, driving impaired by alcohol and marijuana, and they weren’t wearing their seatbelt, and they were distracted,” Sinclair said. “So despite the roads being nearly empty last year, we saw a serious increase of traffic fatalities.”

According to a road rage survey study done by AAA, 57 million drivers reported switching lanes quickly or very close behind another car. In addition, 71 million drivers reported making rude gestures or honking at another driver. And 106 million drivers also admitted to driving more than 15 mph over the speed limit.

Sinclair said although road rage is becoming a more common event, there are steps people can take to avoid it.

“The main factor is leave yourself a lot of extra time when you’re making a trip. Rather than trying to make time, you should make time count and take it easy,” Sinclair said.

Sinclair also noted that listening to music can also help drivers feel at ease when they are on the road. He also urged drivers not to engage with other drivers.

“If you do something wrong, you know, just kind of keep going, apologize in some way, shape or form,” he said. “Don’t engage in the behaviors that set people off, which is driving slowly in the left lane, tailgating.”

Sinclair said that the increased stress from the pandemic is also pushing drivers to have more anxiety, which can cause anger.

“We’re all impatient. I think we’re all on edge,” he said. “A lot of us are on edge as a result of COVID.”

Road rage incidents are already causing a spike in insurance rates. Sinclair said that there was a 10% to 15% increase across the board because of crashes from distracted driving.

“It certainly seems like something that with all these road rage incidents happening, that it could go up even more as a result,” he said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
wirx.com

State Police Talk Road Rage

One-in-five drivers on the road following the pandemic report more frustration while driving compared to before. The study by Zebra, an online insurance site, says distracted drivers are the number one cause of frustration, followed by lack of turn signal use, being tail-gated and getting cut off. Michigan State Police Lieutenant Mike Shaw spoke with Michigan News Network.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

Woman Hit And Killed By Light Rail Train In Denver On Christmas Identified As Brittany Metz

DENVER (CBS4) – The woman who died on Christmas afternoon after being hit by a light rail train in Denver has been identified as 36-year-old Brittany Metz. Police believe she was walking on the tracks — and say it does not appear she intended to be hit. Officers responded to the area near Acoma Street and Iowa Avenue on Saturday. (credit: CBS) The area is near tracks for RTD light rail and freight trains. (credit: CBS) “The investigation revealed that an adult female pedestrian was walking northbound and was struck by the light rail train going northbound,” officials with the Denver Police Department stated. “It is believed that the pedestrian was on the tracks at the time of the crash.” “Preliminary information does not indicate that pedestrian’s actions to move in front of the train were intentional,” officials stated. On December 25, 2021, at 3:49 pm, the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner responded to light rail vs pedestrian crash at W. Florida Avenue and S. Acoma Street. Ms. Brittany Metz, DOB 02/01/1985, was pronounced dead on scene. An autopsy was completed, and the cause and manner of death is pending investigation.  
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Automobile#Road Rage#On The Road#Newsnation#Americans#Nhtsa#Covid#Aaa
FOX8 News

17 pounds, nearly $800k worth, of meth seized from Utah man in North Carolina, sheriff says

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Utah man was arrested in Iredell County last Wednesday after investigators and Homeland Security agents seized nearly $800,000 of crystal methamphetamine during an investigation into a Mexican-based drug trafficking organization, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 25-year-old Daniel Gallardo, Salt Lake City, was charged […]
UTAH STATE
elkgrovelagunanews.com

CHP highlights new 2022 California traffic safety laws

New traffic safety-related laws are about to go into effect in California this upcoming Jan. 1, and CHP this week sought to alert the public about the changes for 2022. The bills were signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom after being approved by state lawmakers in this latest legislative session, according to the California Highway Patrol. These new road rules cover a wide range of issues, from illegal sideshows to safety equipment for equestrian riders.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX8 News

‘You can’t do nothing but pray’; Family holds onto hope as man fights for life after deadly Christmas Eve crash in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man is still in the hospital undergoing surgery after someone hit him head-on driving the wrong way down Interstate 40. “Waking up, you know I thought it was a dream, but when I seen it, it shocked me because it’s Christmas, and nobody deserves to lose their family,” said […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Investigators say NC officer accidentally shot son in the head

JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – A Jacksonville police officer accidentally shot his 15-year-old son in the head, officials with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Monday evening, deputies with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and emergency services were called to a residence on Haw Branch Road regarding an accidental shooting. Upon arrival, the deputies found a 15-year-old teen boy was being treated by EMS […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy