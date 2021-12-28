ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Your empty cardboard boxes could potentially attract thieves, police warn

By Patrick Zarcone
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 1 day ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Everyone knows about “porch pirates” but even leaving empty boxes outside your house can attract criminals, Raleigh and Durham police warned on Tuesday.

Raleigh police tweeted out several holiday safety tips residents should follow:

  • Don’t post your photos on social media
  • Don’t leave gift boxes on the curb or leave purchased items visible in a vehicle or garage
  • Secure all doors and windows anytime you leave
  • Don’t leave your vehicle unlocked and don’t leave any item of value in your vehicle in plain view

Durham police have gone a step further when it comes to making sure residents don’t tip off potential burglars to the new items they received for the holidays by opening up three “Operation: No Perched Packages” cardboard drop-off sites in the city.

“As you clean up after the holiday, think about crime prevention, as well as recycling, when disposing of those large cardboard boxes. Boxes placed curbside for collection can be clues to thieves about valuables inside your residence,” Durham police posted on Facebook.

For those who don’t want to advertise their new TV, game console, or other high-value items, they can head over to one of the collection sites to properly and safely dispose of their boxes.

