Boosie Badazz Mourns the Loss of His Grandfather, Just Two Months After the Death of His Grandmother

By Shawn Grant
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRest in peace to Boosie Badazz’s grandfather. The Louisiana rapper revealed over the holiday weekend his grandfather died, just two months after the death of his grandmother. “Just lost my grandpa,” Boosie wrote. “Love u...

jerome scott
1d ago

Boosie I never met you but through your music I feel like we known eachother forever I am not sorry that your grandfather gone home to be with his wife. it is a true saying when two people are in love and they say I will die without you trust your grandfather meant every word and thy t hurt me to know that you are physically without them so I will keep you in my prayers my brother be strong 5foot 7 with the heart of a loin I love you rest well Boosie grandmother and grandfather.

Nunya Bizniss
1d ago

RIP to his grandparents but was the whole "fk the world" part necessary? I hate when people say stuff like that bc then it takes away my sympathy...but I know he's grieving so he gets this one pass

georgia blackmon
1d ago

Normal when they spend a lifetime together they leave one right behind the other..sorry for your loss just know that they are together once again💞

