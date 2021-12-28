ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Thank You for Your Support

By Michael Greger M.D. FACLM
NutritionFacts.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to your generosity, we have almost hit our goal! Without your support, I wouldn’t be able to spend my days digging into all of the best research and delivering it straight to you. Our number one funding stream is individual contributions from people like you. A huge thank you /...

nutritionfacts.org

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

How to support your favorite charity every time you shop online

(BPT) - Shopping online and having packages delivered to your home is a convenience most people have welcomed with open arms. This is especially helpful during the busy holiday season as you cross off to-do's and prepare to celebrate with loved ones. What if in addition to getting everything you need online you could also help make a difference and support your favorite nonprofit?
CHARITIES
tucson.com

Local Opinion: Thank you for your never-ending service

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. ‘Hey man, are you all right?” I look left, focusing on the voice addressing me. A man, slight of build, without a shave in weeks wearing dark and dirty cloths speaks again. “I saw you hunched over. Are you OK?”
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Greger
Emily Henderson

Happy Holidays From Our Family To Yours + THANK YOU

The EHD team is off for a long holiday break (with fun pre-planned content next week) and I just wanted to pop in real quick to say thank you for another year of support – especially those of you who come daily, and even more to you long time readers. THANK YOU. This next year we’ll be in growth mode over here – with a lot of exciting things happening. Running a digital media business remains to be endlessly challenging – in both the good and bad ways. Turns out “simplifying my life” is harder than it sounds if you want to continue challenging yourself and innovating. And while I remain off the hamster wheel, I’m not ready to retire anytime soon. So I’ve been thinking a LOT about how to move the business forward, on the other side of lockdown, with my team in another state, and without falling into the same self-made traps that I have in the past. I’m so grateful for my team who is always here navigating it with me. And if it goes forward like it is in my head, 2022 is a year of really purposeful, educational, and inspirational content from myself, my team, and all of our awesome contributors (and hoping for more). I wrote a super long-winded self-indulgent post that I might publish on Jan 1 for those of you interested 🙂 Let’s just say I found a new inspiration, a muse, an “expander”, that I’m channeling for the blog.
CELEBRATIONS
Mountain Democrat

Thank you, Phil Berry

Thank you, Phil Berry, for your information about the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office website on early treatment for COVID-19. I clicked on Opinions, then to No. 21-017. I’ve known Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine are safe and effective in fighting COVID. But I didn’t know that the World Health Organization and Food and Drug Administration recognized Ivermectin as one of the essential medicines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Well+Good

The Angel Number 4 Is Basically Your Ancestors Giving You a Supportive Hug

When you take a holistic approach to your health, it should ideally include physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual components. In the realm of spiritual wellness and health, you’d find things like astrology and numerology—which serve as introspection tools and, spiritual health experts say, can be ways to receive messages from the cosmos and our ancestors, so long as we know how to interpret them. Whether or not you consider yourself as practicing spirituality, it’s likely that you’ve heard the term angel numbers and wondered what they are. And, of course, there isn’t a single angel number that is better than another—just like there’s no “best” zodiac sign—but there are some that may garner more attention. Like, the angel number 4, which signifies safety and security.
ASTRONOMY
Forbes

How To Write An Effective Interview Thank You Note

Founder, career coach and interview coach behind CaffeinatedKyle.com. My goal is simple: to help people find jobs they LOVE. Thank you notes are an important yet often underestimated component of a strategic job search. A well-written thank you note is an opportunity to showcase your communication skills. It is also an opportunity to demonstrate the art of follow-through.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Q A#Nutritionfacts Org#Po Box 11400#Takoma Park Md
The US Sun

Food stamp claimants in 22 states to get at least $95 extra each in January – see if you’re eligible

ALMOST two dozen states have once again extended emergency food stamp support. The extension comes as the Covid pandemic continues throughout the country. Back in April 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that an extra $1billion per month had been allocated to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This program is also more widely known as food stamps.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Charities
The Independent

Patients can order ‘don’t weigh me’ cards to take to doctors

Patients are able to order “don’t weigh me” cards to take to the doctors in a move aimed at reducing anxiety and stress on a visit. The US group behind the initiative said being weighed and talking about weight “causes feelings of stress and shame for many people”. The cards say: “Please don’t weigh me unless it is (really) medically necessary.”It adds: “If you really need my weight, please tell me why so that I can give you my informed consent”. They have cards at my doctor’s office now to tell them if you’d prefer not to be weighed 😭😭😭...
HEALTH
SmartAsset

Social Security Disability Benefits for Dependents

Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) can pay benefits to the family members of someone who is disabled and unable to work. Spouses, children and even ex-spouses of someone receiving SSDI benefits may qualify for their own monthly payments. Each qualifying … Continue reading → The post Social Security Disability Benefits for Dependents appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
ADVOCACY
KXAN

Accelerate Your Child’s Learning With Kumon

If you are looking for a way to accelerate your child’s learning, then we have found the place for you. Instructor Amber Stephens joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about how Kumon can help your child. What is Kumon?. “An afterschool math and reading program designed to...
KIDS
wlu.edu

Thank You, Dining Services!

Dining Services staff keep the Washington and Lee community fueled all year long, but they devote extra energy to making the holiday season a magical time at W&L. Whether they’re whipping up traditional dinner fare for the Thanksgiving and winter holiday meals, cranking out thousands of cookies and cupcakes for Winter Wonderland, or prepping an eye-popping array of breakfast foods for Midnight Breakfast and the University Brunch, their efforts are always appreciated by students, staff and faculty alike.
LEXINGTON, VA
psychologytoday.com

If You Want Your Partner to Understand You Better, Try This

Researchers tested the idea a person's ability to grasp their partner's inner world is related to how clearly their partner conveys it. Partners often make errors in reading each other and misjudge how easy they are to read. The study's results supported the value of clearer, more perceptible communication in...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy