North Miami, FL

Thieves using high-tech to steal high-end vehicles across Miami-Dade

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 1 day ago

High-tech car thieves are using computers to steal high-end vehicles across Miami-Dade by mimicking the vehicle’s key fobs.

On December 23rd, a 2020 Dodge Mega Cab worth $80,000 was stolen from a home in North Miami.

The truck’s owner captured the thieves using a computer to steal the vehicle, telling Local 10 “they used a computer to plug into the car and started it up with a computer. What I understand is they have a computer system that has the intelligence to mimic a fob which is the key that starts your car.”

This isn’t the first time the thieves have gotten away with it; on Thanksgiving a rented 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat worth $60,000 was stolen in Hialeah.

Surveillance video from the Hialeah heist again showed thieves using computer software to mimic the car’s key fob.

According to Local 10 , there have been similar cases in the past where crooks use software to hack into the fob system.

Detectives say the reason for the thefts - the value of the vehicle’s expensive engines.

Police are investigating.

