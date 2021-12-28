Several North Carolina companies make 'most responsible' list

Publix Super Markets is adding to its Triad presence with a second store in Winston-Salem. The Florida-based grocery store chain announced Friday that it plans to to build a store at the southwest corner of Robinhood Road and Meadowlark Drive, where it will be the anchor tenant of the planned West Edge Shopping Center that is part of a mixed-use development. Publix said in a state an opening date has not been established.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 11 DAYS AGO