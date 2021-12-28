ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another 2,200 flights canceled Tuesday

By CNN
 1 day ago
Canceled flights are noted in red on an electronic arrival board in the terminal of Denver International Airport, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, in Denver. More than 200 flights were canceled by carriers out of Denver International because COVID-19 issues have created a shortage of workers. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

(CNN) — Thousands of flights have been canceled over the past several days as Covid cases surge across the globe.

On Tuesday, another 2,200 flights have been canceled, with nearly 700 of them within, into or out of the United States, according to tracking website FlightAware. More than 2,000 flights have been delayed.

Monday was an even bigger nightmare for travelers, with more than 2,800 flights canceled, and 11,000 delayed.

Globally, airlines canceled more than 6,000 flights on Christmas Eve, Christmas and the day after Christmas. In the United States, more than 1,200 flights were canceled and more than 5,000 were delayed on Sunday alone as staff and crew call out sick.

The cancellations come at the busiest time of year for air travel. The US Transportation Security Administration said it screened millions of people each day over the holiday weekend, peaking at 2.19 million travelers on Thursday, December 23. On Wednesday, more people passed through TSA checkpoints than on the same day in 2019.

Saturday, air travel was a bit slower because of the flight cancellations: More than 1.53 million people passed through security checkpoints Saturday.

United Airlines said last week it had to cancel hundreds of flights because it lacked enough crew members to safely fly all of its scheduled routes.

“The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation,” said a United memo obtained by CNN.

Delta said it was working to get all stranded travelers home as quickly as possible.

“We apologize to our customers for the delay in their holiday travel plans,” Delta said in a statement. “Delta people are working hard to get them to where they need to be as quickly and as safely as possible on the next available flight.”

