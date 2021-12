Another year, another UK Christmas #1 for LadBaby. And yeah, they did it with another parody song about the joys of eating sausage rolls. Silly, yes, but proceeds from this single are going to UK food banks, so that’s something. The last time anyone had four UK #1s in a row was the Beatles from 1963, 1964, 1965, and 1967.

