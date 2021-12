Impossible Foods is opening its own plant-based restaurant after becoming a staple item in many restaurants all over the world. The Impossible Shop will be delivery-only and will be operating mainly out of the Dog Haus hot dog chain. Last week, Impossible Foods opened nearly 40 locations across eight states. These restaurant locations will be collaborating with popular food delivery services such as GrubHub and Doordash, making it incredibly simple to order off of their menu for a fast vegan meal.

RESTAURANTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO