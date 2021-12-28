Week 17 Waiver Wire Pickups - Welcome to the Fantasy Super Bowl

Welcome to the fantasy Super Bowl! We're not quite done yet with one big week left to take the title.

You made it to the fantasy Super Bowl! Congratulations—let's finish this!

For Week 17, the most important thing is: don't get cute. This has probably been the most challenging year in fantasy football history, and you have made it to the finals.

Unless you just lost James Robinson or Miles Sanders, the only moves you should make this week involve getting the best backups you possibly can for your most dominant players. With COVID news often dropping at the very last minute, be sure you have an insurance policy in place for each of them.

Now, with that said, let’s look at a few guys that can fill in if you need the next man up!

Quarterbacks - Waiver Wire Adds

Davis Mills (HOU)

Mills has been quietly putting together a string of good fantasy starts. Last week he threw for 254 yards and two TDs and finished with a double-digit fantasy start for the third week in a row. The matchup with San Francisco on the road isn't the best, but Mills could also get Brandin Cooks back, which increases his weapons. Mills is available in 95% of leagues.

Jimmy Garoppolo / Trey Lance (SF)

The matchup is at home vs. Houston, and the playmakers are Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle. One of these two will be available if your QB isn't available on Sunday. Jimmy G isn't practicing with a thumb injury, but he is available in 62% of leagues, while Lance is available in 88%.

Tyler Huntley (BAL)

No Lamar Jackson? No problem. Tyler Huntley has to be the most capable backup QB in the NFL. Huntley missed last week due to being added to the COVID list, but there is hope he will clear by Sunday if Jackson is not ready to go. In his last start, Huntley nearly led the Ravens to an upset victory vs. Green Bay, spoiled only by a questionable coaching decision to go for the two-point conversion at the game's end. In the meantime, he was the top-scoring fantasy QB two weeks ago with a whopping 35.9 fantasy points. If you have Jackson – heck, even if you don't – it wouldn't hurt to have Huntley on your bench. He's 87% available.

Justin Fields (CHI)

I have to admit: I enjoyed watching that Bears game on Sunday. They looked like they actually had some mojo. If Justin Fields is back, I am happy to stream him vs. a sad New York Giants team with no mojo whatsoever. Before his ankle injury, Fields had turned in two strong starts in a row, and I am sure the Giants will oblige another. Fields is 76% available.

More QB : Tua Tagovailoa (MIA)

Running Backs - Waiver Wire Adds

Rex Burkhead (HOU)

We saw Burkhead have a breakout game on Sunday vs. the Chargers run defense, carrying the ball 22 times for 149 yards and two touchdowns. The Texans face the Niners this week- a much stouter run defense, but if you've lost James Robinson, Burkhead could be a decent option. Burkhead has now led this backfield in snaps for two weeks in a row, and after the decisive win on Sunday, I don't see why Culley would change that. Burkhead is available in 86% of leagues.

Boston Scott (PHI)

Miles Sanders has already been ruled out for Sunday's contest, and that means we should see another split backfield between Scott and Howard vs. the Washington Football Team. The Football team allowed the Dallas Cowboys 497 yards of offense on Sunday night, so Eagles players could be in for another productive fantasy day. Scott played 20 snaps to Howard's 22 on Sunday, and he got the score. Boston Scott is available in 85% of fantasy leagues.

Jordan Howard (PHI)

This Philadelphia team is a run-first team, and with no Miles Sanders, we should expect decent numbers from both running backs in this committee. Howard carried the ball nine times on Sunday for 37 yards and caught two of his four targets. Howard has been productive when given the opportunity this season, and he's available in 84% of leagues.

Derrick Gore (KC)

It looks like Clyde Edwards-Helaire has avoided major injury, but should he be rested or limited on Sunday, Derrick Gore is someone to look at in deeper leagues. Gore has been good as both a rusher and a receiver when given opportunities, and the matchup vs. Cincinnati this week should be a favorable one.

Dare Ogunbowale (JAX)

If you lost Robinson, Ogunbowale is his backup, but I can't say I am too excited about it, as this week Jacksonville faces New England in what is likely a rout. Ogunbowale averaged only 3.4 yards per attempt on 17 carries after Robinson left the game on Sunday. Your only hope is that he carries one across the goal line. Ogunbowale is available in 99% of leagues.

More RB : DeeJay Dallas (SEA), Le’Veon Bell (TB), Dontrell Hilliard (TEN), Craig Reynolds (DET), Cam Akers (LAR)

Wide Receivers - Waiver Wire Adds

KJ Osborn (MIN)

Adam Thielen will likely miss another contest with his ankle injury, so that means KJ Osborn should be the next man up. He caught five of his seven targets for 68 yards and a TD vs. the Rams on Sunday, and Green Bay’s defense has been incredibly generous as of late- allowing 37 PPR points per game to opposing wide receivers across the past four contests. Osborn is available in 70% of leagues.

Isaiah McKenzie (BUF)

McKenzie led all Buffalo receivers on Sunday vs. New England with 11 catches on 12 targets for 125 yards and a score. Should Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis remain out, McKenzie could be in for another good day vs. an Atlanta secondary that has surrendered an average of 41 PPR points per game to wide receivers across the past four contests.

Breshad Perriman (TB)

He's back from the COVID-19 list, giving Tom Brady one more option vs. the New York Jets. Surely, Brady shows off a little and spreads the ball around. Perriman could be a good dart throw if you need a deep league pickup.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling (GB)

Valdes-Scantling has a chance to clear COVID-19 protocols this week, and if he does, I Iike him vs. the Vikings secondary. Valdes-Scantling has seen 31 targets for 301 yards and two scores in his last four games played. It's nice to have a reigning MVP's top target, and you still can, because instead of picking him up last week, people dropped him. MVS is available in 60% of leagues.

Allen Lazard (GB)

With no MVS last week, Lazard stepped up and caught two of his five targets for 45 yards and a score. I love the matchup vs. Minnesota, and he is available in 76% of leagues.

More WR : Rashod Bateman (BAL), Byron Pringle (KC), Mecole Hardman (KC), Kendrick Bourne (NE), Tim Patrick (BUF). Nico Collins (HOU)

Tight Ends - Waiver Wire Adds

Cole Kmet (CHI)

Jimmy Graham stole his TD on Sunday, but Kmet continues to contribute a solid floor in PPR leagues. Kmet caught four of his five targets for 49 yards, and he played 95% of the snaps vs. Seattle. This week's matchup with the Giants should be favorable, and Kmet is available in 67% of leagues.

Gerald Everett (SEA)

Gerald Everett has had double-digit PPR games in four of his last five games, and Russ continues to look for him. On Sunday, Everett outscored DK Metcalf, and this week he faces a Detroit team that just allowed a big game to Kyle Pitts. The Lions have surrendered an average of 19 PPR points per game to tight ends across the last four contests, and Everett is available in 58% of leagues.

Foster Moreau (LV)

Moreau has now put up two consecutive double-digit PPR starts, and this week's matchup vs. the Colts is a favorable one for tight ends. He's 78% available.

More TE : Ricky Seals-Jones (WFT), Tyler Conklin (MIN)

