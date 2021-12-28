Oconee County man charged in shooting deaths of mother, stepfather

A Watkinsville man was charged with two counts of murder Tuesday after Oconee County Sheriff’s investigators said he shot and killed his mother and stepfather at their home.

Peyton Moyer, 20, who also lived in the home on Bouldercrest Circle, was also charged with cruelty to children due to a juvenile in the home when the shootings occurred, according to Oconee Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jeremy Wasdin.

Deputies were notified of the shootings shortly after midnight after the juvenile in the home called the sheriff’s office, Wasdin said. This juvenile and another at the scene were both unharmed, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrived to find Ashley Schutza, 42, and Benjamin Smith, 54, both dead from gunshot wounds, but Wasdin could not say Tuesday how many times each victim was shot.

The motive behind the shooting is also still under investigation, he said.

Wasdin said Moyer left the house in a vehicle belonging to one of the victims and a lookout was broadcast for law enforcement in the area.

An Athens-Clarke County police officer spotted the vehicle in the Epps Bridge Parkway area and upon attempting a traffic stop it fled, according to ACC police Lt. Shaun Barnett.

The vehicle went onto Atlanta Highway and Barnett said police deployed a tire deflation device, which the vehicle ran over. The vehicle went almost two blocks before it came to a stop and the suspect was arrested without incident, Barnett said.

Wasdin declined to say where the gun used in the shootings was recovered.

Moyer remains in jail without bond.

