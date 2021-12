As the spread of the Omicron variant reignites fears about another wave of Covid outbreaks in the U.S., the ongoing pandemic continues to throw a wrench into the normal operations of touring artists in the country and Americana sphere. Billy Strings and Brett Eldredge both canceled shows this week — in Nashville and Chicago, respectively — due to positive Covid cases within their circles. “It is with the upmost [sic] sadness that we must cancel String the Halls due to a positive covid case within our crew,” Strings wrote on Instagram Friday. “No one wanted these shows to happen more than...

