You Can Purchase a Ghost Town for a Surprisingly Low Price

Mysterious abandoned cities strewn across the country could be yours for a cool $250,000. Haunted houses are a thing of the past. These days why not just purchase your own ghost town. It’s even better if it comes with a scary story behind it.

According to the New York Times, there are a total of 3,800 ghost towns in the United States. Made up of mostly abandoned houses, each town is unique due to its former inhabitants and the stories behind the land.

Urban areas become abandoned because of economic hardships or some type of tragedy. Let’s go through a few of these hidden gems that are currently on sale.

Water Valley, Tennessee

Located roughly an hour southwest of Nashville, Water Valley sits on seven acres of land and has an estimated population of 20, according to the listing agent. Unfortunately, the small ghost town was the victim of a plague and was abandoned in the mid-20th-century.

For twenty years, four family members have managed the land. And now, they’re ready to sell! However, the buyer can’t just be anyone. They’re looking to sell to someone special.

“The people who own it do not want to sell it to people who will just raze these and create a development,” said Christa Swartz, the village’s realtor.

Water Valley can be yours for only $750,000.

Bridgeville, California

Bridgeville, California is home to riverfront views, swimming holes, and most importantly, its own spooky cemetery. This little town actually made the news once already as the first town ever sold on Ebay.

A total of 81 acres, the property is up for grabs for a price of $1.5 million.

Swett, South Dakota

This South Dakota town is a former mining community. After a few failed offers, the current property price dropped to only $250,000.

Swett, South Dakota extends over 6.6 acres and includes a tavern and a four-bedroom house. Not to mention all the ghost town stories that go with it. Don’t believe us? Just ask the property realtor Stacie Montgomery.

The bank attempted to improve the town.

“They even installed shiny new town signs for Swett,” Montgomery said. “The old ones had bullet holes in them.”

Western Movie Ranch, New Mexico

Who hasn’t dreamt of someday owning a ranch? Well now, you can. Western Movie Ranch is exactly how it sounds. It goes by the Town of Gabriella and comes out to a total of 58 acres. The rare property is currently being used as a film set.

The town scene reflects that of an 1880s western film.

Get your own piece of the wild, wild West for the price of $1.6 million.

Tuthill, Maine

Located in Pittston, Maine, Tuthill is a 55-acre property made up of rolling hills and antique buildings.

A man named Kenneth Tuttle built the village with homes from the 19th and 20th centuries. Over the years, the town grew to over 25 buildings including barns, homes, and a church.

After his death, Tuttle’s son Nathan acquired property. Although the Tuttles currently live on the property, the family is looking for a change.

“It’s been the best thing in the world, growing up here,” Tuttle told Maine Homes. “But all good things come to an end.”

This diamond in the rough is on sale for $5.5 million.