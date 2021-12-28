ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Nearly $1 Million of Rare Handbags Stolen in Florida Smash-and-Grab

By Michael Freeman
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sfEgZ_0dXPtOff00

When you hear of people robbing stores, you probably think of someone getting away with hundreds, maybe thousands of dollars. Sadly, that was not the case for a Florida boutique when nearly $1 million of rare handbags were stolen in a smash-and-grab.

USA Today reports thirteen one-of-a-kind Hermes handbags were stolen from an Only Authentics boutique in Palm Beach, Florida. Altogether, the suggested value of the bags is nearly $1 million. Retailers value a few of the handbags at six figures apiece, making them especially valuable. According to the store’s website, it is “the world’s most trusted independent dealer of Hermes and Chanel handbags and accessories.” It’s unknown if it was a single thief or many, but they snagged the bags during a smash-and-grab on December 14.

Store owner Virgil Rogers said the culprit(s) stole the bags from a window display sometime after the store closed that night. A store employee also stated his store carries a 30-year-curated collection of Hermes and Chanel handbags. Additionally, it sells rare jewelry and accessories. For reference, Hermes handbags come in a number of different styles and lines, each with one-of-a-kind pieces. Within the line, Kelly and Birkin are the most expensive.

The same store employee detailed how many bags the suspect(s) stole. According to them, eight Birkins and five Kelly’s are missing. Regarding Kellys, the most expensive bags were a 40-centimeter green crocodile skin Kelly, valued at $89,000. For the Birkin line, the most expensive missing item is a 32-centimeter Vert Bosphore Birkin listed for $110,000.

For the uninitiated, smash-and-grabs differs from shoplifting due to thieves fleeing the scene upon stealing. Traditional shoplifting is more covert, often sneaking items into a piece of clothing or bag while shopping.

After Their Mother Dies in a Florida Gas Station Fire, a Good Smaritan Saves Her 2 Kids

Though the handbag thefts aren’t the only source of bad Florida-related news lately, another incident could have been worse. Days before Christmas, a good samaritan saved a mother’s two children after she died in a Florida gas station fire.

People broke the story, relaying authorities said the fire broke out after a 66-year-old woman backed into a gas pump at the station. The car overturned the pump, pinning the mother to it and her vehicle. The fire broke out shortly afterward, burning the woman to death. Two of the victim’s children were in the car, but luckily, someone nearby sprang to the rescue. The good samaritan managed to save the children before the fire engulfed them too. Though the hero remains anonymous, they did say they weren’t aware the mother was still in the car. If they had known, they would have tried to save her too.

Sgt. Steve Gaskins of the Florida Highway Patrol stated the two children also tried to save their mother before the fire broke out. Fortunately, the fire didn’t harm them.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Missing 3-Year-Old Says a Bear Protected Him While He Was Lost in the Woods

It may sound like a folktale, but 3-year-old Casey Hathaway told his family he survived three days in the freezing woods thanks to a local black bear. It’s been 3 years now since Casey Hathaway’s story shook America. At 3-years-old, Casey would disappear into the woods while playing at his grandmother’s remote North Carolina home. Amidst freezing nighttime temperatures and torrential rain, little Casey’s chances of survival were slim to none. But his story ends like any great folktale: with a happy ending.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Son Desi Jr. Once Explained How His Mother Played Crucial Role in His Battle With Addiction

Desi Arnaz Jr., son of “I Love Lucy” stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, detailed how his mother helped him recover from his alcoholism and drug addiction. “Mom was a crucial part in my recovery,” said Arnaz. “She endured family-confrontation therapy with five other families. Mom talked about her feelings of guilt. ‘I keep thinking I should have been able to prevent your problems,’ she said. She described how scared she’d felt when she saw me destroying myself. Suddenly, I saw how much I hurt her. I realized I wasn’t separate or isolated.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Christmas, FL
Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
mansionglobal.com

Florida Home on the Water Trades for More Than $90 Million

A newly built, waterfront estate south of Palm Beach has sold for more than $90 million, according to people familiar with the deal. Located on a barrier island in the town of Manalapan, the roughly 2-acre lot stretches from the ocean to the Intracoastal Waterway, according to property records. The off-market transaction closed today; the identity of the buyer couldn’t be determined.
ASHLEY MCINTOSH
The Independent

Alligators held in bizarre truck crash in Florida

Two teenagers have been charged for the deaths of two Florida alligators following a car crash near Tampa, Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) has said. The department, announcing its “case of the week” on Friday, said in a Facebook post that an officer had been alarmed to find two alligators in the back of a crashed SUV, and “wasn’t sure what to expect”, when called to the incident this week. The officer, who was not named, found two alligators roughly 6 ½ -foot and 8-foot-long, respectively, “hanging from the rear window of an SUV resting on its side”,...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
977wmoi.com

Don’t Fall for ‘Smash and Grab’ Merchandise Online

When it comes to online shopping, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Security Savings Bank Vice President Dorothy Ricketts recommends sticking to known stores while online shopping as a new ‘smash and grab’ craze is circulating, and the stolen items are being sold online:
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Handbags#Shoplifting#Authentics#Hermes#Chanel
kgns.tv

Three people accused of shoplifting from Target store

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Three people are facing charges after they attempted to go holiday shopping using the five-finger discount. Laredo Police arrested 21-year-old Jennifer Jazmine Sanchez, 34-year-old Ramiro Sanchez, and 35-year-old Bridgett Garcia. The incident happened on Monday, Dec. 20 when officers were called out to the Target store...
LAREDO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey and His Wife Stun at Premiere for New Movie

Matthew McConaughey stepped out on the red carpet looking mighty spiffy. McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves attended the Sunday premiere of his new film Sing 2. The event took place in Los Angeles, California at the Greek Theatre. McConaughey had a tan suit with a black shirt and slicked back hair. Meanwhile, Alves stunned in a beige gown with numerous tiers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

UCLA Star Cade McNown's Wife Arrested for Stealing Bags, Jewelry

Former UCLA and NFL QB Cade McNown's wife is in hot water after cops say she hatched and carried out a plan to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods from philanthropist Sydney Holland. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ, Christina McNown was arrested after a lengthy investigation revealed...
NFL
Outsider.com

What Was ‘Andy Griffith Show’ Star Frances Bavier’s Last Project?

Some actors found their big break on The Andy Griffith Show. For instance, Andy Griffith had worked on the stage and appeared in a handful of variety shows and films before the iconic series took off. Additionally, Ron Howard got his big break on the show. He went on to star in Happy Days and direct several major motion pictures. However, Frances Bavier was different. By the time she landed the role of Aunt Bee, she was an accomplished actress.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

344K+
Followers
35K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy