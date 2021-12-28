ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

One of Clint Eastwood’s Best Films Is Leaving Netflix in January

By Maggie Schneider
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UthNm_0dXPtC4x00

This iconic Clint Eastwood film is leaving the streaming platform this month. It is one of his best works…

It seems like every month, some great titles leave Netflix. While this creates room for more great movies, it can be sad to see some go. Clint Eastwood fans will be sad to hear that Mystic River is leaving the streaming platform on January 31, 2022.

Clint Eastwood directs the 2003 mystery drama. Starring Sean Penn, Tim Robbins, and Kevin Bacon, the movie tells the story of three childhood friends. When one of their daughters is murdered, life changes forever. An investigation ensues to find the killer. The truth eventually comes out and justice is served.

https://youtu.be/ZUPnGySXuv4

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Mystic River – Trailer (https://youtu.be/ZUPnGySXuv4)

The film is a fan favorite, receiving an 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes. It was also nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. Sean Penn won the Best Actor award for his performance as Jimmy Markum. Tim Robbins won Best Supporting Actor for his role as Dave Boyle.

In his acceptance speech, Sean Penn thanks Clint Eastwood for giving him the opportunity to portray Jimmy Markum. “God, I really thank Clint Eastwood professionally and humanely, for coming into my life,” he says.

Penn also goes on to thank the entire cast and team of Mystic River. If you’re a fan of this Clint Eastwood classic, be sure to watch it before it leaves Netflix at the end of the month.

Where To Watch The Clint Eastwood Classics

Good news, Clint Eastwood fans! You can watch his full discography of films via HBO Max. This includes his 2021 film, Cry Macho. Whether he is acting or directing the project, the 91-year old’s work speaks for itself.

Check out this impressive list of titles Eastwood has under his belt.

  • Cry Macho (2021)
  • Unforgiven (1992)
  • A Fistful of Dollars (1964)
  • For a Few Dollars More (1965)
  • The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly (1966)
  • Pale Rider (1985)
  • Dirty Harry (1971)
  • Magnum Force (1973)
  • The Enforcer (1976)
  • Sudden Impact (1983)
  • The Dead Pool (1988)
  • Jersey Boys (2014)
  • Gran Torino (2008)
  • Changeling (2008)
  • Mystic River (2003)
  • Million Dollar Baby (2004)
  • Every Which Way But Loose (1978)
  • Where Eagles Dare (1968)
  • Midnight in The Garden of Good and Evil (1997)
  • Trouble With The Curve (2012)
  • The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976)
  • In the Line of Fire (1993)
  • Space Cowboys (2000)

If you’re a Netflix subscriber, you currently have access to four of Clint Eastwood’s titles: The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976), Million Dollar Baby (2004), Mystic River (2003), and Space Cowboys (2000).

Fans can also rent and watch these titles via Amazon Prime Video. So what are you waiting for? Grab a bag of popcorn and watch the worlds that Eastwood creates come to life.

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood ‘Treats His Actors Like Horses,’ According to Tom Hanks

Clint Eastwood is a dominating yet somewhat stoic force that has dominated the entertainment world for over 60 years now. From acting in a number of iconic roles, many of which are Western movies, to now directing Oscar-winning projects, Eastwood has evolved a lot in Hollywood. He first became popular after playing the “Man with No Name” in Sergio Leone’s “Dollars Trilogy.”
MOVIES
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Penn
Person
Kevin Bacon
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Tim Robbins
Popculture

Hit Jason Statham Movie Exiting Netflix Next Month

Homefront is among the movies leaving Netflix in January. The 2013 movie stars Jason Statham and is one of the few movies written by Sylvester Stallone that does not star the Rocky actor. It is based on the novel by Chuck Logan. Homefront leaves Netflix on Monday, Jan. 17, the...
MOVIES
Popculture

John Travolta Thriller Movie Poised to Leave Netflix

One of the many movies leaving Netflix at the end of January is The General's Daughter, a 1999 mystery thriller starring John Travolta. The Paramount Pictures movie features Travolta as Chief Warrant Officer Paul Brenner, who investigates the sexual assault and murder of a general's daughter. It was based on the 1992 novel of the same name by Nelson DeMille.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood’s ‘Dirty Harry’ Turns 50 This Week

Dirty Harry starring Clint Eastwood turns 50 years old this week. The film, which came out in 1971, made a major impact on modern cinema. The serial killer film from Don Seigel faced mixed critical reception on its release. Like many films, nobody knew the legacy it would lead. The...
MOVIES
The Independent

Netflix films: 50 best original movies to watch, ranked

Having established itself as a power-house of binge TV, Netflix has more recently turned its attention to movies.But with dozens of Netflix original films to chose from, how to sort the gold from the feature-length dross?To help you make sense of the service’s mind-boggling viewing options here’s a countdown of the best original movies available to stream on Netflix UK.We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.If you are looking for a streaming platform alternative, you can access unlimited movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime Video. Click...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Jersey Boys#Film Star#Javascript#Rotten Tomatoes#Penn#Unforgiven
DoYouRemember?

Clint Eastwood Made Son Scott ‘Work For Everything’

With dozens upon dozens of movies to his name, Clint Eastwood’s name carries a lot of weight, even only the surname. It could open doors easier than blinking and curry favors limited only by imagination. But, says son Scott Eastwood, his father still made him put in the work so he himself earned whatever he got.
CELEBRITIES
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Kurt Russell Takes Over Netflix's Top 10 With Two Movies

Kurt Russell's new fans are already in full Christmas mode, as his 2018 Netflix hit The Christmas Chronicles is back in the streamer's Top 10 movies chart. The sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which gave his longtime partner Goldie Hawn's Mrs. Claus an even bigger role has also started to climb Netflix's charts. Both movies feature the movie legend as Santa Claus.
MOVIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Adds Matthew McConaughey Rom-Com, and It's Already a Top 10 Movie

Fool's Gold might have been a box office disappointment and one of the movies that made Matthew McConaughey swear to never make another romantic comedy again, but the movie is finding new life on Netflix. The 2008 comedy, also starring his How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days co-star Kate Hudson, was among the many movies that joined the streaming service on Dec. 1. Fool's Gold debuted at the number 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. Today chart.
TV & VIDEOS
uticaphoenix.net

First Arabic Netflix film, “Perfect Strangers” to release in January

Dinner with friends is supposed to be an intimate, social moment. One where we should disconnect from our phones, and enjoy each other’s company. But what if we did the opposite?. What if our dinner entertainment was, in fact, to share everything, including our phones and what is on...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

344K+
Followers
35K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy