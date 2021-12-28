One of Clint Eastwood’s Best Films Is Leaving Netflix in January

This iconic Clint Eastwood film is leaving the streaming platform this month. It is one of his best works…

It seems like every month, some great titles leave Netflix. While this creates room for more great movies, it can be sad to see some go. Clint Eastwood fans will be sad to hear that Mystic River is leaving the streaming platform on January 31, 2022.

Clint Eastwood directs the 2003 mystery drama. Starring Sean Penn, Tim Robbins, and Kevin Bacon, the movie tells the story of three childhood friends. When one of their daughters is murdered, life changes forever. An investigation ensues to find the killer. The truth eventually comes out and justice is served.

The film is a fan favorite, receiving an 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes. It was also nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. Sean Penn won the Best Actor award for his performance as Jimmy Markum. Tim Robbins won Best Supporting Actor for his role as Dave Boyle.

In his acceptance speech, Sean Penn thanks Clint Eastwood for giving him the opportunity to portray Jimmy Markum. “God, I really thank Clint Eastwood professionally and humanely, for coming into my life,” he says.

Penn also goes on to thank the entire cast and team of Mystic River. If you’re a fan of this Clint Eastwood classic, be sure to watch it before it leaves Netflix at the end of the month.

Where To Watch The Clint Eastwood Classics

Good news, Clint Eastwood fans! You can watch his full discography of films via HBO Max. This includes his 2021 film, Cry Macho. Whether he is acting or directing the project, the 91-year old’s work speaks for itself.

Check out this impressive list of titles Eastwood has under his belt.

Cry Macho (2021)

Unforgiven (1992)

A Fistful of Dollars (1964)

For a Few Dollars More (1965)

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly (1966)

Pale Rider (1985)

Dirty Harry (1971)

Magnum Force (1973)

The Enforcer (1976)

Sudden Impact (1983)

The Dead Pool (1988)

Jersey Boys (2014)

Gran Torino (2008)

Changeling (2008)

Mystic River (2003)

Million Dollar Baby (2004)

Every Which Way But Loose (1978)

Where Eagles Dare (1968)

Midnight in The Garden of Good and Evil (1997)

Trouble With The Curve (2012)

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976)

In the Line of Fire (1993)

Space Cowboys (2000)

If you’re a Netflix subscriber, you currently have access to four of Clint Eastwood’s titles: The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976), Million Dollar Baby (2004), Mystic River (2003), and Space Cowboys (2000).

Fans can also rent and watch these titles via Amazon Prime Video. So what are you waiting for? Grab a bag of popcorn and watch the worlds that Eastwood creates come to life.