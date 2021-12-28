ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LAPD posts video showing officer shooting that killed teen bystander

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eNdsG_0dXPsz8f00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Video released Monday showed Los Angeles police firing at a man suspected of assaulting customers last week at a clothing store, a shooting that also killed a 14-year-old girl hiding in a dressing room who was struck by a bullet that went through a wall.

The Los Angeles Police Department posted an edited video package online that included 911 calls, radio transmissions, body camera footage and surveillance video from the Thursday shooting at a Burlington store crowded with holiday shoppers. The department’s policy is to release video from critical incidents, such as police shootings, within 45 days.

Surveillance video showed the suspect attacking two women, including one who fell to the floor before he dragged her by her feet through the store’s aisles as she tried to crawl away.

Multiple people including store employees called police to report a man striking customers with a bike lock at the store in the North Hollywood area of the San Fernando Valley. One caller told a 911 dispatcher that the man had a gun. No firearm — only the bike lock — was recovered at the scene.

Missing: 3-year-old seemingly disappears from TX playground

The early surveillance footage showed a man in a tank top and shorts carrying a bicycle up the store’s escalator to the second floor, where he wandered around, seemingly disoriented, clutching a cable-style bike lock. At times he stood motionless, staring into the distance.

The footage later showed the man on the down escalator attacking a woman, who managed to escape his grip and run out of the store.

The man then left the store for a minute and a half, police said. After he returned, according to the video, he repeatedly beat a woman with a bike lock while she cowered on the floor. As she tried to escape, he dragged her through the aisle toward the dressing rooms.

In bodycam video, armed officers entered the store and approached the suspect. The victim was seen on the blood-stained floor and the suspect was on the other side of the aisle. At least one officer opened fire, striking the man.

The 24-year-old suspect, Daniel Elena Lopez, died at the scene. Also killed was Valentina Orellana-Peralta, 14, who was hiding with her mother inside a dressing room.

“At this preliminary phase of the investigation, it is believed that the victim was struck by one of the rounds fired by an officer at the suspect,” police Capt. Stacy Spell said in the posted video. Police believe the bullet skipped off the floor and struck the dressing room wall.

The investigation is just beginning and it could take up to a year or more to complete, Spell said. The California Department of Justice is also investigating.

“We at the LAPD would like to express our most heartfelt condolences and profound regret for the loss of this innocent victim, Valentina Orellana-Peralta. There are no words that can describe the depth of the sorrow we feel at this tragic outcome,” Spell said in the video.

The girl’s parents will appear with civil rights attorney Ben Crump at a news conference outside Los Angeles police headquarters on Tuesday.

LAPD officers have shot people 38 people — 18 of them fatally, including the shooting Sunday of a man with a knife — in 2021, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Those figures mark a dramatic rise in cases where officers shot or killed people in either of the last two years — 27 people were shot and 7 of them killed by LA police in all of 2020. In 2019, officers shot 26 people, killing 12.

Mourners left flowers and a votive candle outside the store on Christmas in a memorial for Orellana-Peralta.

The Times reported that Elena Lopez’s previous criminal history includes convictions for car theft, carrying a loaded gun in public and carrying a gun as a felon. He was transferred to the Los Angeles County jail to the custody of the state prison system but a spokeswoman for the corrections department would not release his commitment history to the newspaper because of the LAPD investigation.

Texas college student remains missing 1 year later

The woman who was assaulted had moderate to serious injuries, including wounds to her head, arms and face. She has not been named publicly.

The shooting recalled a July 21, 2018, confrontation in which LAPD officers accidentally shot and killed a woman at a Trader Joe’s market. Officers got into a gunfight with a man who authorities say shot his grandmother and girlfriend before leading police on a chase that ended when he crashed his car outside the market.

Police shot and killed Melyda Corado, 27, the assistant store manager, as she ran toward the store’s entrance after hearing the car crash.

The suspect, Gene Evin Atkins, took employees and shoppers hostage for three hours before surrendering, authorities said.

Atkins has pleaded not guilty to the killing.

Prosecutors found two police officers acted lawfully when they returned Atkins’ gunfire.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Oakbrook Center shooting suspects due in bond court

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Two suspects involved in the shootout at Oakbrook Center mall on December 23 are appearing in bond court Wednesday. The shooting happened on the evening of December 23, leaving a total of four people injured. The mall went on lockdown shortly afterwards and reopened Christmas Eve with a significantly increased police […]
OAK BROOK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Murder warrant issued in Oregon St shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police have issued a murder warrant for the man they believe is responsible for shooting a man in the 900 block of Oregon Street Tuesday afternoon. Fabian L. Bennett, 30, is described as a 5’07, 245-pound black male. Bennett currently has shorter hair and may have facial hair. Bennett is considered […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

ISP: Man accused of killing deputy arrested after hostage situation

WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) – Troopers said the man accused of killing a Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested after a hostage situation later in the day. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference about the death of a sheriff’s deputy Wednesday morning. Sheriff Christopher Otey said Deputy Sean Riley was shot and […]
WAYNE COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Victim of W Oregon St shooting identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The man shot and killed at a home in the 900 block of West Oregon Street Tuesday afternoon has been identified as Carlis J. Falls, 43, of Evansville. According to a media report, Falls was a contractor hired to renovate the home on Oregon Street. Two witnesses, who worked for Falls, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Crump
WEHT/WTVW

EPD investigating fatal shooting, killer at large

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — EPD responded to a shooting at N Third Ave and W Oregon St around 3:45 Tuesday afternoon. According to police reports, officers located an unresponsive male with gunshot wounds lying in theroad near a vehicle. Authorities say the victim passed away his injuries at the hospital. While detectives were gathering witness […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley confirmed dead in Wayne County

VANDERBURGH Co., Ind (WEHT) – The body of the Wayne County sheriff’s deputy has arrived at a morgue in Vanderburgh County. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has reported that on December 29, at approximately 5:00 a.m., Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley responded to a motorist assist in Interstate 64. When another officer arrived on […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Hostage#Daniel Elena#Lapd#Ap#Burlington
WEHT/WTVW

Community reacts to killing of Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Following a shooting that left Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley dead along Interstate 64, there were many questions that were left without answers. While there are a lot of unknowns, one thing is known for sure; the Wayne County community is hurting. Wayne County resident Gene Kollak did not know […]
FAIRFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana police agencies trying out license plate cameras

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — A growing number of Indiana communities are purchasing license plate cameras that can allow police to automatically detect stolen cars or vehicles associated with suspects wanted in crimes ranging from murders to child abductions. Several Indiana cities are using the technology, including the Plainfield Police Department, just west of Indianapolis. The […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

High threat situations now safer for EPD thanks to recent donations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says thanks to recent donations, their officers will be little safer tonight. EPD says they’ve invested in special threat ballistic vests and helmets for their officers, which can help protect them from serious threats. According to officials, the extra protection is used when there is an active […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy