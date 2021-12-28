ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Spain winger Ferran Torres leaves Man City for Barcelona

By The Associated Press
Ledger-Enquirer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBarcelona completed the signing of Ferran Torres from Manchester City on Tuesday for a reported fee of 55 million euros ($62.25 million), around double what the English champions paid for the Spain forward 16 months ago. Torres signed a five-year deal and will have a buyout clause...

www.ledger-enquirer.com

Comments / 0

Related
CityXtra

"Basically Funds Haaland", "Benefits All Parties" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Ferran Torres' Completed Transfer to Barcelona

The Spaniard has today completed a reported €65 million move to FC Barcelona - making him the second-highest sale in Manchester City history. Torres signed for the Blues from Valencia in 2020, costing the club around £20.8 million. The reported fee City have received signals a significant profit on their initial investment.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Txiki Begiristain
Person
Ferran Torres
Ledger-Enquirer

Liverpool beaten by Leicester after Salah’s penalty miss

Liverpool lost 1-0 at Leicester in a big blow to its Premier League title hopes after Mohamed Salah missed a first-half penalty on Tuesday. Ademola Lookman's 59th-minute goal consigned Liverpool to its second loss in the league — and in all competitions this season — and left the Reds six points behind leader Manchester City after 19 games of the 38-round season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Phil Foden back with a bang as Manchester City extend lead at the top

Phil Foden climbed off the naughty step to send Manchester City into the new year with an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League.Foden’s first-half goal was enough for City to secure a 1-0 win at Brentford and tighten their grip on the title race after slip-ups by Liverpool and Chelsea.Foden and Jack Grealish had been benched for City’s wins over Newcastle and Leicester after they were pictured on a night out following the 7-0 home win over Leeds.But the England pair were back in the starting line-up in west London, and Foden’s goal made it a perfect...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Man City extend lead to 8 points as Chelsea stumble

Manchester City beat Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to an ominous eight points as title rivals Chelsea conceded a last-gasp equaliser at home to Brighton. Phil Foden's first-half goal was enough to give Pep Guardiola's champions a 10th consecutive league win as they took full advantage of injury-hit Chelsea's slip-up at Stamford Bridge. The defending champions now have 50 points after 20 matches, putting them eight clear of second-placed Chelsea. Liverpool, who lost to Leicester on Tuesday, are a further point behind. The coronavirus pandemic has ravaged English football's fixture list, leaving some clubs needing to play catch-up, but 2021 will end with City out on their own.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#English#Spanish#Ap
The Independent

Is Brentford vs Man City on TV today? Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester City will look to extend their lead at the top of the table and add to their winning run when they face Brentford in the Premier League tonight. The Premier League leaders defeated Leicester 6-3 in a Boxing Day thriller last time out and victory at the Brentford Community Stadium would make it 10 wins a row for Pep Guardiola’s side. Brentford have won their past two home matches in the Premier League - following victories over Everton and Watford - but were defeated by Brighton last time out. Thomas Frank’s side, who saw two matches postponed this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Barcelona reach ‘agreement in principle’ with César Azpilicueta — report

César Azpilicueta is “very close” to Barcelona, according to Angelo Mangiante and Gerard Romero (who broke the Willian-to-Barcelona story several years ago, which was later confirmed by the player himself), and the Chelsea captain has an “agreement in principle” to join them on a free transfer in the summer. Only a few “personal issues” can change this, adds Romero (ed.note: which does give him a convenient out should this story prove false).
SOCCER
The Independent

Virgil Van Dijk urges Liverpool to focus on themselves rather than Premier League title race

Virgil Van Dijk admits there is no point talking about the Premier League title race after Liverpool’s defeat at Leicester.Ademola Lookman’s second-half winner condemned the Reds to just their second defeat of the season.Mohamed Salah had a penalty saved by Kasper Schmeichel while Sadio Mane fired a golden chance over just before Lookman earned the Foxes’ 1-0 victory.Second-placed Liverpool could be 12 points behind leaders Manchester City by the time they go to Chelsea on Sunday after failing to close the current six-point gap on Tuesday.Boss Jurgen Klopp believes his men can forget about catching City if they drop their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Man City extinguish Leicester fightback to go six points clear with thrilling Premier League victory

That Manchester City spent the final few minutes searching for a sixth goal to secure the three points – and eventually found it – just about sums this game up. This 6-3 victory was the highest-scoring Boxing Day game in the English top flight for 30 years and, hence, the most gluttonous of the Premier League era. A depleted Leicester City were first obliterated, then revived themselves, only to be obliterated all over again.You wonder whether, as with the infamous high-scoring Boxing Day of 1963, this scoreline will be shared around social media in another 58 years’ time, with everyone...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League title race: Assessing Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea’s chances

Liverpool’s defeat at Leicester handed a huge advantage to defending champions Manchester City who could open up a 12-point advantage at the Premier League summit before Jurgen Klopp’s side play Chelsea on Sunday.Here, we look at how an apparent three-way title fight could become a one-horse race by early January.Manchester CityPep Guardiola’s team are looking invincible at the moment. They have won nine in a row in the Premier League and are scoring goals for fun, with 17 put past Leeds, Newcastle and Leicester in the space of 13 days. Not only has that helped them turn a one-point...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brentford vs Man City confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Manchester City can make it 10 Premier League wins in a row tonight if they claim three points at Brentford. The Premier League leaders have been in imperious form and extended their winning run thanks to a 6-3 victory over Leicester on Boxing Day. LIVE: Premier League team news and build-up Pep Guardiola was without Kyle Walker, Rodri and John Stones due to fitness concerns, while Phil Foden and Jack Grealish could return to the starting line-up. Brentford's list of absentees was extended after Christian Norgaard was suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City’s muscle-flexing Leicester win came with one familiar old weakness

Manchester City’s ninth consecutive league win, a 6-3 victory over Leicester City that their manager described as a “rollercoaster”, will have been watched on Merseyside and in west London with interest: the ups and down causing some alarm for the challengers to their throne, but also some encouragement.It was only a few weeks ago that this was being billed as the Premier League’s most open title race in recent memory, a genuine three-horse race at that. It still is, but a month which started with the three contenders separated by two points looks likely to end with the defending champions...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola refuses to believe title race is over

Pep Guardiola insisted the Premier League title race is far from over despite Manchester City heading into the new year eight points clear at the top.Phil Foden’s first-half goal was enough for City to secure a 1-0 win at Brentford and tighten their grip on top spot after slip-ups by Liverpool and Chelsea.Guardiola’s reigning champions have now won 10 matches in a row, but the City boss said: “We won the game, we are on a good run, but it’s the end of December.“There are many games to go. We are eight points in front but there are 54 still...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Substitute Edinson Cavani earns Manchester United a point at Newcastle

Edinson Cavani came off the bench to get Manchester United out of jail at Newcastle on a night when they were branded “a bunch of whinge-bags” by former defender Gary Neville.The Uruguay international’s 71st-minute equaliser at St James’ Park salvaged a 1-1 draw after Allan Saint-Maximin’s early strike had threatened to hand the struggling Magpies just their second Premier League win of the season.Television pundit Neville delivered a withering half-time verdict on the visitors’ attitude, and had it not been for the woodwork and a stunning late save from David De Gea, they would have headed back across the Pennines...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Injuries pile up for Chelsea ahead of crunch clash with title rivals Liverpool

Chelsea are facing an injury crisis in defence ahead of Sunday’s match with Premier League title rivals Liverpool at Stamford Bridge The Blues were already without several key figures for Wednesday’s visit of Brighton – with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz again not part of the squad – and sustained further injuries during the match.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the defenders who could miss the clash with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.Ben ChilwellAn injury update on @BenChilwell. ⤵️— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 28, 2021The England international suffered a knee injury in last month’s win over Juventus...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy