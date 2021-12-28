ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

1st COVID-19 shot recipient in U.S. becomes prominent vaccine activist

By Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x14Yd_0dXPspJP00

She became a vaccine celebrity by accident.

Since being hailed as the first person in the United States to get a COVID-19 vaccine, New York nurse Sandra Lindsay has become a prominent face in the country’s biggest-ever vaccination campaign.

She has been promoting the shots on panels, in Zoom town halls and at other events.

“I encourage people to speak to experts who can answer their questions, to access trusted science. I let them know that it’s OK to ask questions,” said Lindsay, who has spoken at events in the U.S. and Jamaica, where she is from.

Lindsay got her shot in a widely televised moment on December 14 of last year as the U.S. was kicking off its vaccination effort. After getting emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration just days earlier, the first shipments of COVID-19 vaccines had been arriving at hospitals for high-risk health care workers.

It was a tough time for Lindsay, who saw the impact of COVID-19 up close at Northwell Health’s Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens.

“I just felt broken, defeated, just tired and burned out,’’ said Lindsay, director of critical care nursing at the hospital. “Witnessing the overwhelming loss of lives, loss of livelihoods.’’

Northwell Health said it asked for volunteers to get the shots, and that Lindsay “happened to go first” among those who raised their hands. The moment was aired on TV, and she became widely regarded as the first American to get the shot outside of a clinical trial.

Since then, Lindsay has been recognized by President Biden as an “Outstanding American by Choice,” a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services program that recognizes citizens who have been naturalized.

With the arrival of the omicron variant and new surges around the country, Lindsay’s still addressing fears and misinformation. Some mistakenly believe the shots aren’t needed if they eat well and exercise, Lindsay said. Others say the vaccines are a way for the government to track people, or an experiment on Black people.

She said she acknowledges the mistrust in communities of color, which stems from past history . But she reassures people by noting she did her own research before getting her shot, and that there are safeguards in place.

“We’ve had millions and millions of people around the world get vaccinated without any significant adverse event,’’ she said.

She also stresses that getting a shot will help protect others.

Some worries, like fear of needles, can be easier to address, she said.

After children became eligible for the vaccines, Lindsay offered comfort to a 9-year-old girl getting her shot at the hospital. She had to decline the girl’s request to vaccinate her since she’s not a pediatric nurse, but offered to hold her hand — and did.

Later, Lindsay got a letter from the girl saying how much the gesture had meant.

Looking back, Lindsay said she’s grateful for the role she’s been able to play: “It’s very rewarding to hear people come up to me and say, ‘Thank you very much. You’ve inspired me to get vaccinated’.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Houston Chronicle

Pants on Fire: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. falsely claims COVID-19 vaccine is 'deadliest ever made'

COVID-19 ushered in the biggest vaccination campaign in history. And a relentless disinformation campaign about vaccines quickly followed. One of the latest controversial statements about the vaccines came from Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, and one of the biggest sources of anti-vaccine rhetoric today, as he spoke to Louisiana lawmakers.
U.S. POLITICS
VISTA.Today

Oxford Woman Dies After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine; Family Awaits Response to Injury Claim

The chances of a fatal reaction to a COVID-19 vaccination has been estimated at 0.0022 percent.Image via Creative Commons. The family of Diane Spears, an Oxford woman who may represent an extremely rare case of a COVID-19 vaccine fatality, still awaits a response from the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP). The injury claim was submitted five months ago, writers Ken Alltucker for USA Today.
OXFORD, PA
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

REVEALED: A third of America's 43 Omicron COVID cases had their booster shots as Fauci says he's 'continuing to evaluate' whether two shots are sufficient to qualify as 'fully vaccinated'

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that authorities are 'continuing to evaluate' whether a booster shot will be required to be considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as new CDC figures show that a third of Omicron cases had booster shots. 'For official requirements, it's still two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Volunteers#Black People#Northwell Health#American#Omicron
floridapolitics.com

‘The normal shot’: No COVID-19 booster vaccine for Ron DeSantis

The Governor had the single shot J&J COVID-19 vaccine in the spring. During an appearance on the Fox News Channel Sunday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested he had not received a COVID-19 booster shot. DeSantis, for his part, continues to warn that the definition of fully vaccinated will shift to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

America's biggest vaccine holdouts aren't Republicans - they're young people who think COVID only poses a risk to the elderly, new data analysis finds

Americans who've avoided getting a COVID vaccine are more likely to have done so because they're young, and not because they're right wing, recent data analysis has found. Professor Anthony DiMaggio, who works in the political science department at Lehigh University, said the contrast in vaccination updates between Americans aged over 65 and under was far more marked than the difference in shot uptake between Democrats and Republicans.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
PIX11

NY COVID latest: Saturday, December 25, 2021

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials. Disturbing jump in NYC pediatric hospitalizations tied to COVID surge The New York State Department of Health on Friday, Dec. 24, warned of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

A year after 1st COVID vaccinations in NJ, governor pushes booster shots

NEWARK, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy marked the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 vaccinations in the state on Wednesday by promoting booster shots. The governor and Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli stopped by University Hospital in Newark, where the first COVID vaccine shots were given one year ago.  “Today is a day when […]
NEWARK, NJ
KTLA

KTLA

25K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy