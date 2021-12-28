ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Young single teacher adopts her own student to save him from 'endless trauma': 'He is loved'

Upworthy
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA 26-year-old single teacher from Indiana adopted her seven-year-old student and is now officially his mom. William had changed foster homes many times during his four years and had been subjected to “endless trauma” and had PTSD at just four years old. Paige Bramlett worked as his behavioral specialist while he...

scoop.upworthy.com

Comments / 53

furbabies
1d ago

What a beautiful heart inside and out and thank you for adoption of this baby.God shined his light on both of you at the same time

Reply
12
Rita Adams
1d ago

Just saw an article, where a single dad.. Adopted 5 kids all brothers and sisters. 3 girls and 2 boys..I have a single male friend, he adopted a brother and sister.

Reply(1)
3
Dragon Killer 5566
1d ago

Actually a kind story for once never hurts

Reply
11
