Animals

Afghan refugee's pet bird saved by French diplomat is now a symbol of hope and says 'bonjour’

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAmid the torrent of heartbreaking news coming out of Afghanistan since the Taliban's takeover, an unusual tale involving a French ambassador, a young Afghan refugee and her pet bird stood out as a rare beacon of hope. Xavier Chatel, the French ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, took to Twitter a...

arcamax.com

Their families fled Vietnam. Now they're helping Afghan refugees in America

SEATTLE — Thuy Do couldn't look away from the devastating clip playing on a loop on television news — hundreds of Afghans running alongside a massive U.S. Air Force cargo plane, desperately trying to flee their home country. The frantic frowns felt so familiar, reminding her of images of refugees packed onto helicopters to escape Vietnam more than four decades earlier.
SEATTLE, WA
Daily Mail

Afghan officers who spied for Britain have been 'abandoned' and left at the mercy of the Taliban despite being promised safe passage to the UK

A dozen Afghan intelligence officers who spied for British troops say they have been left to the mercy of the Taliban despite being promised safe passage to the UK. The 11 men and one woman worked for the country's National Directorate of Security (NDS), an agency disbanded by the Taliban after they seized the capital Kabul in August.
MILITARY
ABC News

One Afghan woman's struggle to resettle in America, help her fellow refugees

Muzhgan Azizy escaped Kabul just weeks before the swift Taliban takeover and chaotic U.S. evacuation, but adjusting to her new freedom in America has been difficult. "The resettlement journey for me was not easy. Actually so many challenges. It was a struggle, for sure," Azizy, 36, told ABC News. "From finding a proper spot to do my grocery shopping, to paying my bill in our apartments' portal. It's like the worst -- only because the system in the U.S. is completely different from what I used to back home."
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Former Afghan BBC journalist who managed to flee the Taliban stranded in refugee camp for months

A former BBC journalist from Afghanistan who escaped the Taliban regime has been stranded in a refugee camp in Dubai for many months as the resettlement scheme negotiated by the UK administration has run into delays, leaving him and his family without a roof.The man is among a group of 14 former BBC employees who worked in Afghanistan but is the only one to have fled his homeland after the hardline Islamist group secured administrative and political power by force in August this year.After fleeing Afghanistan in October with assistance from a US charity, the man, his wife and two...
WORLD
The Independent

Turkey’s Erdogan shows bark and bite by targeting stray dogs in culture war

Faced with soaring inflation, sliding approval ratings, and scepticism by international partners, Turkey’s president has set upon an unusual new culprit: dogs, which have become a source of controversy and a political wedge issue in the polarised country.In a Christmas Day speech, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on city officials across Turkey to round up often beloved stray dogs, which are frequently allowed to roam free in public squares and streets, and demanded that so-called “white Turks” – shorthand for the country’s Europe-oriented secular elite – mind their pets."White Turks, take responsibility for your animals,” he said in the...
ANIMALS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Would you sponsor an Afghan refugee?

Afghans are known for their hospitality. I once spent the night in a tribal area near the Afghan border with Pakistan in a house that looked like a fortress made of sand. I'd been invited by a tribal leader who told me that welcoming strangers — and keeping them safe from harm — was part of his family's honor code. I've wondered ever since: Would Americans have welcomed him in the same way?
IMMIGRATION
AFP

No trips for Afghan women unless escorted by male relative: Taliban

Afghanistan's Taliban authorities said Sunday that women seeking to travel anything other than short distances should not be offered transport unless they are accompanied by a close male relative. The guidance, issued by the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, also called on all vehicle owners to offer rides only to those women wearing Islamic hijabs. "Women travelling for more than 45 miles (72 kilometres) should not be offered a ride if they are not accompanied by a close family member," ministry spokesman Sadeq Akif Muhajir told AFP on Sunday, specifying that it must be a close male relative. The guidance, circulated on social media networks, comes weeks after the ministry asked Afghanistan's television channels to stop showing dramas and soap operas featuring women actors.
CARS
The Guardian

Helping refugees starving in Poland’s icy border forests is illegal – but it’s not the real crime

One thought is a constant in my head: “I have kids at home, I cannot go to jail, I cannot go to jail.” The politics are beyond my reach or that of the victims on the Poland-Belarus border. It involves outgoing German chancellor, Angela Merkel, getting through to Alexander Lukashenko, president of Belarus. It’s ironic that this border has more than 50 media crews gathered, yet Poland is the only place in the EU where journalists cannot freely report.
IMMIGRATION
bard.edu

Hope and Refuge: Bard College Assists Afghan Student Refugees in Relocation after Fall of Kabul

In the wake of Kabul’s fall to the Taliban, Bard College assisted Afghan student refugees in their efforts to find safety and to continue their education, writes Levi Bridges for The World. Evacuation from Afghanistan was complicated and required the collaboration of a team spread across Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, and New York. "It was a team operation of incredibly dedicated people who basically didn't sleep for six weeks,” said Jonathan Becker, executive vice president of Bard College and acting president of American University of Centra Asia (AUCA). For many Afghan students, “the entire rhythm of life ended after Kabul fell—as if someone abruptly hit the stop button on a musical recording,” writes Bridges. But in their newfound life at AUCA, students celebrating at the school’s annual Afghan culture day, hope was still alive. “People must know that there is hope and a lot of happy faces in Afghanistan—it’s not all about killing and crying and the Taliban,” said Anwar, an AUCA student relocated from Afghanistan. Many students expressed a desire to return to Afghanistan in the future to make their country a better place.
ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON, NY
Midland Reporter-Telegram

As their homeland fell to the Taliban, these Afghan women rose to lead a D.C. restaurant empire

Most days when Taliha Masroor is at work managing Bistro Aracosia, her family's flagship Afghan restaurant in the District, her group text is constantly buzzing. It might be her younger sister, Iman, at their Aracosia McLean location, trying to solve a staffing issue, or her aunt, Eve, at the tiny cafe that started it all, Afghan Bistro in Springfield, Va., letting them know that another customer came in to hug her that day.
FOOD & DRINKS

