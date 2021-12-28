ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Molecule Shows Early Potential in Treating CF Due to F508del Mutation

By Marta Figueiredo PhD
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAn orally available small molecule called XL147 rescued the function of CFTR — the faulty protein in cystic fibrosis (CF) patients — in lab-grown airway cells from patients carrying F508del, the most common CF-causing mutation, a study shows. Adding XL147 to C18, a compound similar to the...

