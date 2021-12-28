ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

August 2021 Recap: Charlie Watts Dies, John Lydon Loses Lawsuit

By Ryan Reed
Ultimate Classic Rock
Ultimate Classic Rock
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

August 2021 offered a bit of everything: legal drama, major album announcements and touring news. But, sadly, one bleak category defined the month: Several innovative rock artists died in August, including the Rolling Stones' Charlie Watts, the Everly Brothers' Don Everly and Poco's Paul Cotton. Not everything was so...

ultimateclassicrock.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen Unveils Painting Of Charlie Watts

Rick Allen says he is really proud of his latest painting. The Def Leppard drummer recently unveiled the new painting as part of his "Legends" series, which consists of impressionistic portraits of musicians who have influenced him. The paintings include Jimi Hendrix, Freddie Mercury, and John Lennon but his latest...
MUSIC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

South Carolinians remember legendary drummer Charlie Watts

The strong and steady drumming of Charlie Watts propelled the music of the Rolling Stones for nearly 60 years. Hailed by musicians as a drummer’s drummer, Watts died in 2021, but his music will live on in the hearts of fans and in the many drummers he influenced. One...
MUSIC
1057kokz.com

Ronnie Wood recalls his last visit with the late Charlie Watts; releases charity duet with Andrea Corr

Guitarist Ronnie Wood has revealed that he was the last Rolling Stones member to see Charlie Watts before the drummer passed away on August 24. Last Friday, Wood was a guest on Ireland’s The Late Late Show, where he chatted with host Ryan Tubridy and performed a duet version of the Elvis Presley hit “Blue Christmas” with Corrs singer Andrea Corr. A studio version of the tune was released as a digital charity single earlier this month.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

January 2021 Recap: Rockers Sell Catalog Rights, React to Riots

Rockers selling their music catalogs in multimillion-dollar deals dominated headlines in January 2021. Artists also unleashed on social media throughout the month, offering targeted reactions after the U.S. Capitol riots and warning of scams impacting their fan bases. Elsewhere, on a national TV show an artist thanked a souvenir collector for preserving a 1972 rhinestone suit.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Plant
Person
Paul Stanley
Person
Alison Krauss
Person
Charlie Watts
Person
Paul Cotton
Person
Allen Toussaint
Person
Gene Simmons
Person
Merle Haggard
Person
Michael Mcdonald
Person
Danny Boyle
Person
John Lydon
Person
Stanley Jordan
Ultimate Classic Rock

April 2021 Recap: Journey Reach Settlement, Jim Steinman Dies

April 2021 offered plenty of drama. One band was finally able to end a legal battle with former members, bringing an ugly lineup change to a close. Elsewhere, a decorated songwriter and producer died, leaving behind a legacy of chart-topping hits. There was, of course, COVID-related news. This month one of the pandemic's biggest skeptics found himself inflicted with the virus.
CELEBRITIES
antiMUSIC

KISS' Stanley Was Devastated When Gene Became 'God Of Thunder' 2021 In Review

KISS frontman Paul Stanley scored a top 21 story from March 2021 after he shared that he was devastated when producer Bob Ezrin decided that bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons should sing the classic song "God Of Thunder". The track, from the band's iconic "Destroyer" album, has become a signature song for...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#The Rolling Stones#The Everly Brothers#Poco#The Doobie Brothers#No Filter Tour#Plant Burnett
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rod Stewart and Jeff Beck Bassist Phil Chen Dead at 80

Veteran session bassist Phil Chen, who played with Rod Stewart, Jeff Beck and the Doors’ Ray Manzarek and Robby Krieger, has died at the age of 80. “With heavy hearts we share the news that Phil Chen passed away on the morning of Dec. 14, 2021, after a long battle with cancer,” read a statement on Chen’s official Facebook page. “He spent his final days surrounded by family and close friends, and cherished time with his grandchildren, who always brightened his day. He will be missed greatly and his contagious passion for music and positive energy on and off the stage will be remembered always.
MUSIC
musicinminnesota.com

Top 10 Rock and Roll Drummers of All Time

Every great rock band has a steady-handed drummer controlling the rhythm and pace of the song. Great drummers are found everywhere, from heavy-metal juggernauts like Led Zeppelin’s John Bonham to contemporary rock like Dave Grohl of Nirvana and Foo Fighters/ Them Crooked Vultures. These drummers have demonstrated their technical...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Chrissie Hynde Will Sing Bob Dylan, Pretenders, Hoagy Carmichael, and More for Holiday Livestream

Chrissie Hynde announced plans for an upcoming livestream event that’s set to showcase the beloved rock icon covering some of her favorite songs. Titled Chrissie Hynde & Co. Sing Bob Dylan (And Other Songs), the performance—filmed and recorded live at the Royal Opera House in London—will premiere on December 26 at 3 p.m. EST, and will be available through January 3 at 2:59 a.m. EST.
MUSIC
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

July 2021 Recap: Dusty Hill Dies, Rolling Stones Reschedule

July 2021 marked both beginnings and ends of eras for the rock community. New music was announced by several artists, some of whom hadn't released material in several years. Iron Maiden revealed their 17th studio album, Senjutsu, would arrive in September. Lindsey Buckingham announced a new solo LP, a project that had been delayed not only because of the pandemic but also the singer and songwriter's 2019 heart surgery. Yes also returned with their first batch of original music since 2014's Heaven and Earth. Meanwhile, Wolfgang Van Halen finally debuted his band, Mammoth WVH, in front of a concert audience, and the Rolling Stones unveiled newly rescheduled U.S. tour dates, which would subsequently mark their first live shows in more than two years. Plus, Bob Dylan treated fans to a pretaped performance titled Shadow Kingdom.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
antiMUSIC

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Apologizes For Bob Ezrin Accusation 2021 In Review

KISS vocalist, rhythm guitarist and cofounder Paul Stanley had a top 21 story from July 2021 after he tweeted an apology for a comment that he made about acclaimed record producer Bob Ezrin in the recently aired A&E documentary "Biography: KISStory". Ezrin produced two of the band's most beloved studio...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Tommy Thayer Says He’s ‘The Ronnie Wood’ of Kiss

Kiss lead guitarist Tommy Thayer feels secure in his legacy with the band, calling himself "the Ronnie Wood" of the group in a recent interview. Thayer reflected on his tenure with the face-painted rockers in a new Guitar World interview. "I don't know if many people realize this, but I’ve been the lead guitarist in Kiss longer than any other Kiss guitar player," he said. "But I will always be known as 'the new guy,' though — no matter what happens. I'm the Ronnie Wood of Kiss."
MUSIC
hawaiipublicradio.org

Deep Purple's Don Airey - Off The Road with Dave Lawrence

Find the entire Off The Road series at hawaiipublicradio.org/offtheroad. Today HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence welcomes back rock legends Deep Purple, who you may recall were among the artists who joined us in 2020 on Off The Road, when guitar virtuoso Steve Morse was our guest. Now, it’s their keyboardist Don Airey, sharing stories about the new Deep Purple all-covers album, Turning to Crime, as well as fun encounters from throughout his career. Don joined us from Cambridge, United Kingdom.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Robin Le Mesurier, Former Guitarist for Rod Stewart, Dead at 68

Robin Le Mesurier, the guitarist best known for his long association with Rod Stewart, has died at the age of 68. Reports indicate that the musician had been battling cancer. Born in London in 1953, the future rocker grew up in a household of entertainers. His father, John Le Mesurier, and mother, Hattie Jacques, were each successful actors in their own right, having performed in television, films and on stage.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ultimate Classic Rock

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy