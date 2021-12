The back of Alive!, the first live album Kiss ever released in 1975, and also one of the first LPs Dave Mustaine ever purchased, read “Kiss uses Gibson Guitars because they want the best.” This was all the Megadeth frontman needed to spark a lifelong love of the instruments. Never able to afford an authentic Gibson early on in his career, Mustaine purchased a fake V neck for $200. “It was what we call a copy guitar, but it played wonderfully,” says Mustaine, who got a Gibson sticker from a Gibson repair person and stuck it on the guitar so it looked like the real deal.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO