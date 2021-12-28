ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bach or Handel? Making a case for the underdog

By Joshua Kosman
San Francisco Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI often think back to a discussion I once had with my colleague, Chronicle movie critic Mick Lasalle, about the artistic version of “two kinds of people” people — you know, the ones who delight in dividing folks into categories according to some affiliation that seems to be...

kuer.org

The Story Behind Handel's 'Messiah'

Handel’s Messiah is likely the world’s most famous oratorio – it’s certainly the most performed. But what's the story behind it?. Many of us associate Messiah with the Christmas season, but when it was first performed in 1742, it was during Lent. This Christmas Day at noon, we’ll revisit our conversation with playwright Tim Slover about the true story of how a then-depressed George Frideric Handel wrote this enduring piece of music in just 24 days. It’s an amazing story with fascinating characters and of course, beautiful music.
RELIGION
The Palm Beach Post

Sprinkler malfunction soaks Four Arts auditorium, relocates Bach concert

Musicians were forced to clear the stage when a sprinkler malfunctioned Wednesday at The Society of the Four Arts. At about 5 p.m., musicians from the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center had just finished a dress rehearsal for their scheduled 7:30 p.m. performance of J.S. Bach's Brandenburg Concertos when water began flowing from a ceiling sprinkler in a backstage corner of the Gubelmann Auditorium stage, said David Darby, head of marketing and communications at the Four Arts.
PALM BEACH, FL
The Guardian

The week in classical: Tosca; Handel’s Messiah with the Hanover Band

An umpteenth revival of a popular work in a classic production – enjoyment guaranteed, revelation not expected. Puccini’s Tosca is back at the Royal Opera House, 10th time round for Jonathan Kent’s staging in Paul Brown’s sumptuous designs (revival director Amy Lane), complete with cast changes too numerous to track. The only comfort for those trying to stage a show in current precarious circumstances is that many involved know how it goes. The bass Jeremy White has sung the character role of Sacristan, with deft geniality, since the production was new in 2006. No doubt by now he could dep for all the parts if required.
PERFORMING ARTS
hometownnewsvolusia.com

DBSS opens 70th season with Handel’s Messiah

The Daytona Beach Symphony Society celebrates the opening of its 70th Anniversary Season Friday, Dec. 17, presenting the Jacksonville Symphony performing Handel’s Messiah. Known as “the greatest story ever told… the most majestic music ever conceived,” the audience will enjoy this exhilarating experience at Peabody Auditorium in Daytona Beach.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
classical-music.com

Handel: Harpsichord Suites Nos 1-8

Harpsichord Suites Nos 1-8; plus arrangements of Italian opera overtures and arias. Bridget Cunningham (harpsichord) Signum Classics SIGCD 679 154:10 mins (2 discs) The eight Suites contained here were printed in 1720. The release further includes the splendid Chaconne in G major, published in 1733, and a handful of harpsichord arrangements by the composer of music from four of his operas. Even though we have publication dates for the music, it is not possible to place with certainty their period of composition. Much of it may belong to Handel’s Hamburg years between 1704-05. What is certain is that these pieces are inventive and full of vitality. In short, they are unashamedly intended to please the senses and, in the hands of stylistically informed players they never fail to do so. Bridget Cunningham is just such a player.
MUSIC
classical-music.com

Bach on the Rauwolf Lute

BIS BIS-2552 (CD/SACD) 87:57 mins. As well as the radiant ‘lute suite’ BWV 1006a (more familiar in the version for solo violin), this spellbinding recording features Jakob Lindberg’s own arrangements of works written for bowed strings. The Suite BWV 1007, originally for solo cello, is here transposed from G to C major and played so gracefully on the lute that it seems as if it were born on the instrument. The Suite’s all-pervasive dance rhythms sound wispy and supple, and the lacy embellishments of the Sarabande are particularly effective on the lute’s feathery strings.
MUSIC
classical-music.com

Handel: Arias etc (Barnaby Smith)

Solo Arias, Duets, Overtures and Sinfonias from Serse, Rinaldo, Jephtha, Solomon, Ariodante, Rodelinda, Alcina and Giulio Cesare in Egitto. Barnaby Smith (countertenor), Mary Bevan, Catriona McDermid (soprano), Bojan Čičić (violin); The Illyria Consort/Gavin Edwards. Voces8 Records VCM136 63:03 mins. For his debut solo album, countertenor Barnaby Smith,...
MUSIC
arcamax.com

Commentary: It's been a year to rethink Bach's 'Brandenburg' Concertos

No one needs to be told why “The Messiah” or “The Nutcracker” have become Christmas perennials. There are, of course, further Christmas-themed works of glory galore. It’s time we dig out Bach’s joyous “Christmas” Oratorio, Berlioz’s ravishing “L’Enfance du Christ,” Liszt’s cinematic “Christus,” Honegger’s contemplative “Christmas” Cantata, Christopher Rouse’s carousing “Karolju” and George Crumb’s adorable “Little Suite for Christmas,” for starters.
MUSIC
classical-music.com

Bach before Bach

JS Bach: Violin Sonata in G, BWV 1021; Violin Sonata in E minor, BWV 1023; Fugue in G minor for violin and basso continuo, BWV 1026 etc. C Farina: Sonata quinta detta la farina; AA Schmelzer: Victori der Christen; JG Walther: Sonata No. 6 – Passagagli; Westhoff: Imitazione delle campane.
RELIGION
operawire.com

Oratorio Society of New York 2021-22 Review: Händel’s ‘Messiah’

On December 20, 2021, the Oratorio Society of New York returned to Carnegie Hall for its annual performance of Händel’s “Messiah,” a tradition which the organization has kept since 1847. The evening’s concert, dedicated to the memory of company artist and board member Marie Gangemi, was...
PERFORMING ARTS
classicfm.com

10 greatest pieces of classical saxophone music

Did you know Debussy wrote a solo orchestral piece for saxophone?. One of the youngest instruments of the classical world is the saxophone. Although often heavily associated with jazz, the saxophone was invented in 1864, way before the development of the early 20th century genre. Made in Belgium by Adolphe...
MUSIC
baltimorefishbowl.com

Welcome New Year with Two “Bach 2 Bach” Concerts from Bach in Baltimore

Welcome the New Year with two “Bach to Bach” concerts to celebrate the season and keep spirits bright. On Saturday, January 1, usher in the fresh New Year with our cherished annual tradition, featuring Baroque instrumental favorites selected by our beloved first chair musicians–Celeste Blase, violin; Sandra Lisicky, oboe; Terry B. Ewell, bassoon; and Bozena Jedrzejczak Brown, harpsichord. Then, return on Sunday, January 2 for a concert of Handel & Bach delights with featured artists Ellie Yeonjung Kim, soprano; Eric F. Carey, tenor; and Brain Ming Chu, bass. The afternoon program includes Handel’s O Be Joyful in the Lord; selections from Bach’s Cantata 32: Liebster Jesu, mein Verlangen (Dearest Jesus, my desire), and arias from Bach’s Cantata 140: Wachet Auf (Sleeper’s Awake!). In-person and live-streaming tickets available at bachinbaltimore.org.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

The defiance of Ludwig van Beethoven and his "Ode to Joy"

When asked how important in the history of music is Beethoven's Ninth Symphony, Beethoven biographer Jan Swafford replied, "It's immensely important. It's literally and metaphorically bigger than any other symphony – that's what it's intended to be. It's Beethoven's hug for the whole world." And, said Swafford, it's no...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Fiona Maddocks’s best classical music of 2021

We hoped this would be the year everything would come right: that concert venues would buzz with capacity crowds; that musicians would be back in full-time work; that soloists might again travel without fear of quarantine and testing (quite aside from the unresolved difficulties caused by Brexit) – above all, that Covid-19 would vanish. Instead, Omicron gallops ahead and even optimists must accept we’re not there yet.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

The pianist who brought Furtwängler to a standstill

One of my holiday treats was listening to newly discovered private tapes by the Italian pianist Pietro Scarpini, who died in 1997. Scarpini was a fairly marginal figure in Italian music, much addicted to modern music and especially to keeping alive the memory of Ferruccio Busoni, whose monumental piano concerto he performed at La Scala, Milan, and recorded with Georg Szell.
MUSIC
977wmoi.com

Knox-Galesburg Symphony to present Handel’s “Messiah” at Central Congregational Church

Conductor and collaborator Kedrick Armstrong returns to Galesburg to lead members of the Knox-Galesburg Symphony, a chorus of local and regional singers, and soloists Kirsten Leslie Karadzhova, soprano; Rachel Vickers, mezzo-soprano; Lucas Wood, tenor; and Thomas Clark, bass-baritone. To ring in this festive holiday season, the musicians will be performing Part 1 of Handel’s Messiah, better known as the Christmas portion. The performance begins at 4:30 PM on Sunday, December 19 and will take place at Central Congregational Church in downtown Galesburg. This concert is free and open to the public; free will donations will be accepted at the door. In accordance with CDC and IDPH guidelines, masks or approved face coverings are required while indoors. Support for this performance comes, in part, from the City of Galesburg, Blick Art Materials, and the Illinois Arts Council Agency.
GALESBURG, IL
floridaweekly.com

Bach to Bluegrass coming to Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center

A special crossover concert, Bach to Bluegrass comes to the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center on Jan. 6, featuring Grammy nominated violinist Tessa Lark and virtuoso composer/bassist Michael Thurber. The Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center is located at 2301 First St. in the historic downtown Fort Myers River District.
FORT MYERS, FL
bronxnet.org

The Bronx Opera: Handel's Messiah 2021

The Bronx Opera Chorus welcomes the holiday season with an encore performance of the Handel's Messiah, originally recorded on the campus of Bronx Community College. Tune in to watch on BX OMNI channel 67 Optimum/ 2133 FiOS in the Bronx and online at bronxnet.tv on the following days and times:
BRONX, NY
wshu.org

Listen tonight: A Handel and Haydn Society Christmas

We'll celebrate the season tonight with Christmas choral music presented by the Handel and Haydn Society, America's oldest continuously performing ensemble. Tune in at 8 p.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.

