Bach or Handel? Making a case for the underdog

Welcome the New Year with two “Bach to Bach” concerts to celebrate the season and keep spirits bright. On Saturday, January 1, usher in the fresh New Year with our cherished annual tradition, featuring Baroque instrumental favorites selected by our beloved first chair musicians–Celeste Blase, violin; Sandra Lisicky, oboe; Terry B. Ewell, bassoon; and Bozena Jedrzejczak Brown, harpsichord. Then, return on Sunday, January 2 for a concert of Handel & Bach delights with featured artists Ellie Yeonjung Kim, soprano; Eric F. Carey, tenor; and Brain Ming Chu, bass. The afternoon program includes Handel’s O Be Joyful in the Lord; selections from Bach’s Cantata 32: Liebster Jesu, mein Verlangen (Dearest Jesus, my desire), and arias from Bach’s Cantata 140: Wachet Auf (Sleeper’s Awake!). In-person and live-streaming tickets available at bachinbaltimore.org.
