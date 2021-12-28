Bach or Handel? Making a case for the underdog

Harpsichord Suites Nos 1-8; plus arrangements of Italian opera overtures and arias. Bridget Cunningham (harpsichord) Signum Classics SIGCD 679 154:10 mins (2 discs) The eight Suites contained here were printed in 1720. The release further includes the splendid Chaconne in G major, published in 1733, and a handful of harpsichord arrangements by the composer of music from four of his operas. Even though we have publication dates for the music, it is not possible to place with certainty their period of composition. Much of it may belong to Handel’s Hamburg years between 1704-05. What is certain is that these pieces are inventive and full of vitality. In short, they are unashamedly intended to please the senses and, in the hands of stylistically informed players they never fail to do so. Bridget Cunningham is just such a player.

