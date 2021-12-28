ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letters to the Editor: Freezing grease and confusion; Make vegan part of your New Year's resolution; I have seen how tough, brave nurses are

Hanford Sentinel
 1 day ago

I am confused. The City of Santa Maria is running an ad asking me to freeze my bacon grease in a can and put it in the trash but the state mandates that the can must go into the recycle bin and the grease in the organic waste bin. I don't...

hanfordsentinel.com

Mashed

Throw Away Pasta Immediately If You Notice This

Of all the staples in our pantry, pasta just might top the list when it comes to convenience, availability, and price. Good-quality pasta can be found in a huge variety of stores and supermarkets, it's not very expensive, and dried versions can last a long time in the cupboard (via BBC). Our list of favorite dishes stretches long: From creamy lemon pasta to fresh summer vegetable pasta, you can catch us in the kitchen using this endlessly versatile starch to whip up meals that are filling and delicious.
State
California State
vegoutmag.com

A New Year’s Resolution Worth Making: Learn to Cook Vegan

Make 2022 the year you finally perfect your plant-based cooking skills with Rouxbe. Thinking about upgrading your plant-based cooking next year? We’ve got just the thing to turn your idea into an achievable New Year’s resolution. There’s nothing wrong with ordering vegan takeout, throwing together a quick meal kit, or baking a frozen pizza, but if you’re ready to take your kitchen skills to the next level, this virtual cooking program is for you! Rouxbe, pronounced “ROO-be” or “Ruby,” is the leading online culinary school that specializes in plant-based instruction. From knife skills and cooking basics to complex plant-based recipes, Rouxbe is designed to teach cooking techniques that last a lifetime in the comfort of your own kitchen. ‘Tis the season to finally set a meaningful 2022 goal. For a New Year’s resolution worth making, learn to cook vegan with Rouxbe!
kingsvillerecord.com

3 New Year’s Resolutions to Make 2022 the Best Year of Your Life

(BPT) - Making New Year’s resolutions is not only a great way to ring in 2022, it’s also the perfect opportunity to spark lasting positive changes in your life. To help you set clear-cut goals and come up with a new action plan, here are some proven methods for getting more out of life in 2022 — including adopting greener lifestyles, learning new hobbies, and taking a more active approach to health and fitness.
pinejournal.com

Letter: A New Year's resolution

With Christmas and Hanukkah behind us, we look forward to the new year and New Year's resolutions: to step away from social media, lose some weight, and, perhaps, to go vegan. Yes, that. A third of consumers report reducing consumption of animal foods. Hundreds of college campuses, schools, hospitals and...
The Conversation U.S.

Not all calories are equal – a dietitian explains the different ways the kinds of foods you eat matter to your body

A calorie is a calorie is a calorie, at least from a thermodynamic standpoint. It’s defined as the amount of energy needed to raise the temperature of 1 kilogram of water by 1 degree Celsius (2.2 pounds by 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit). But when it comes to health and your body’s energy balance, not all calories are equal. For example, some studies have reported that diets that are high-protein, low-carbohydrate or a combination of the two do yield greater weight loss than diets with other levels of fat, protein and carbs. If every calorie in food were the same, you wouldn’t expect to see...
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
98.7 WFGR

If These Cookies Are So Popular, Why Does Nobody Eat Them?

Snowball cookies are supposed to be Michigan's "most popular Christmas cookie" according to Google Trends. But here at in our office, they sit untouched for weeks. USA Today poured through Google data to see which Christmas cookies are exceptionally popular in each state. And Snowball Cookies are supposed to be...
Broward New Times

Whole Foods Spokesperson Rebuts Viral TikTok Showing Discarded Food

Recently, TikToker @dumpsterdivingfreegan went viral, garnering more than 2.5 million views for filming what appeared to be hundreds of dollars worth of seemingly edible food from a Whole Foods Market dumpster. In one post, the account, which has over 351,000 followers, showed a dumpster dive haul that yielded an assortment of meats, vegetables, and fruits.
WSET

Coca-Cola recall: Throw out these sodas and juices immediately

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — If you have a Coca-Cola, Minute Maid, or Sprite product in your fridge; you should take a look at two recent recalls by Coca-Cola. Food Safety Network reported that the products were recalled because they might contain metal objects. Coca-Cola recalled three Minute Maid products that...
uticaphoenix.net

How to make that health-related New Year’s resolution stick

Starting the new year as a fitter and healthier version of yourself is a popular resolution, but it’s sticking with it that presents the real challenge. Crunch Fitness certified personal trainer Jon Richardson sees it at the beginning of each year, and coaches people to stay dedicated to their new lifestyle.
The Guardian

No meat please, we’re British: now a third of us approve of vegan diet

When the term “vegan” was first coined, even vegetarians believed it was a fringe lifestyle. But the image of vegans as eccentric ascetics is now itself a marginal view. More than a third of people in the UK are interested in becoming vegan, according to a new poll which indicates that the number of people eating a plant-based diet has soared in the last two years. Thirty-six per cent of UK adults believe eating a vegan or plant-based diet is “an admirable thing to do”, the YouGov survey found.
96.1 The Eagle

Pop-Tarts to Big Macs: Food History From the Year You Were Born

Fashion is often thought to be the defining quality of a generation. But what many people don’t realize is that the dinner table can give just as many clues about a period in time as clothing. Sweet and savory gelatin-based foods were as characteristic of the 1960s as bell-bottoms, go-go boots, and drop-waist dresses. Low-fat diets and farm-to-table foods represented the ’70s as much as peasant blouses, military surplus clothes, and frayed jeans. In the ’80s, aesthetics-obsessed Americans sipped on Diet Coke and snapped up Lean Cuisine from grocery shelves, all while wearing skin-tight Spandex aerobics gear, power suits, and eye-catching jumpsuits. Food and fashion truly go hand in hand.
SPY

Get 16 Free Meals from HelloFresh With This New Year’s Resolutions Deal (Limited Time Offer)

If you’re keeping tabs on that calendar of yours, you know that 2021 is coming to a close. That means a brand new year is right around the corner, and with it always comes an onslaught of “new year, new you” messaging from everyone, from your personal trainer at the gym to your mother-in-law. This year, instead of being pulled in a million different directions for what you “could” or “should” be and feeling the need to set unrealistic goals for yourself, we’re looking to put control back in your hands. Instead of a crash diet post-holidays or a sudden drastic...
