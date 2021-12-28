ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Westbrook Over What Others 'Think I Should Be Doing'

Cover picture for the articleRussell Westbrook has struggled during the opening weeks of his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers and expressed frustration with outside direction on how he should play. "Everybody wants me to...

Yardbarker

Draymond Green fires back at Karl-Anthony Towns over Westbrook criticism

Western Conference: Civil War appears to be officially upon us. Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns caused a stir this week with comments about L.A. Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. Towns said that he thinks Westbrook chases statistics and explained his reasoning why. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green did not take...
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns made headlines on Monday after he decided to call out the Lakers’ Russell Westbrook for allegedly being a stat-chaser. Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors has already fired his shot at Towns over his Russ dig, and now, Sixers superstar Joel Embiid has decided to jump in on the […] The post Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shannon Sharpe Slams Russell Westbrook: "25, 15, And 15 Is Not Normal. What Is Normal Is You Turning The Ball Over At A High Rate. You Playing Out Of Control More Times Than Not."

The Los Angeles Lakers have been disappointing this season, and they are far from the championship team that many thought they would be. As of now, they are 16-18 and the 9th seed in the Western Conference. A lot of fans and analysts have blamed point guard Russell Westbrook for...
NBA
FOX Sports

Skip Bayless reacts to Draymond Green calling out KAT for criticizing Russell Westbrook of stat chasing I UNDISPUTED

In a recent interview, Karl-Anthony Towns was asked about Russell Westbrook and replied quote: 'He chases stats. But I think he’s a hell of a player, though. I don’t care what anyone says--you know how hard it is to get a triple-double?... I just think that sometimes he plays too quick. He tries to do too much.' When this quote went viral on Twitter, Draymond Green got involved and insinuated KAT was a hypocrite, posting quote: 'I once watched from the bench due to us beating the T-wolves and he was in the game down 20 with two minutes to go." Skip Bayless explains why he has have a problem with what Green said.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Sacramento

The Los Angeles Lakers have high aspirations for the team they have built, and rightfully so. Any team with LeBron James is considered a title contender and having two other NBA superstars like Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook brought great excitement. After 35 regular season games played, the Lakers find...
NBA
lakers365.com

Shannon Sharpe: Russell Westbrook must stop thinking everything is fine when you’re the ninth seed I UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Lakers traded for Russell Westbrook hoping to ease the load off of LeBron James' shoulders. It's been a struggle thus far as the purple and gold sit at 16-18, and now the former MVP is trying to defend his lackluster performance to the media. He said quote: 'Honestly, I think I've been fine, The conversation has been heavily on how I'm playing and what I'm doing.. Everybody has to understand, like, that's not a normal thing that people do consistently...Honestly, I'm over the whole situation with what everyone else wants me to do and what they think I should be doing.' Shannon Sharpe discusses what the interviews tells him about Russ.
NBA
CBS Sports

NBA Christmas Day takeaways: LeBron James breaks Kobe's record; Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo dominate

It might not have been the way that the NBA and its fans envisioned the Christmas Day schedule playing out but, despite the noticeable absences, there was plenty of exciting basketball played on Saturday throughout the league's five-game slate. In the end, it was the New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz that came away with Christmas Day victories but there were plenty of spectacular individual performances as well.
NBA
