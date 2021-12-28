Voiture #812 presents plaque to Wilkinson. Here’s why!

CANTON—Voiture #812 held their Christmas party Thursday night at Joe’s Place in Norris.

Honored guest, Josh Wilkinson, was presented a plaque for Nationale Forty & Eight Nurse of the Year 2021. This is the first Nationale Award for Nurse of the Year!

Along with the Plaque, Josh was given a $300 cash award.

Wally Hammond said, “I talked to the Nurses Committee this year at Nationale Promenade to inquire if the Nationale Nurse would be invited to attend in the future and they said they would be working to make that a reality.”

Josh is a Marine Corps Veteran and he is now a Voyageur in V-812!

Congratulations to Josh, a well deserved honor!