ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Netflix & Tiger King: Are Allegedly Being Sued For Copy Right Infringement

By Don Juan Fasho
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46jqNn_0dXPqWfI00

Netflix and Tiger King are being sued for allegedly using a clip from Ace Ventura clips without permission.

via Complex :

The suit claims that two clips from the movie were used in the series “without permission or license.”

“Leaving no room for doubt as to the source, a dubbed-over voice identifies one such movie as Ace Ventura, at the precise time when the Infringing Clips appear on screen,” the lawsuit reads. “Plantiff is informed and believes, and thereupon alleges, that Ace Ventura is the only film used in Tiger King where more than one clip appears.” ( LoveBScott )

[ione_media_gallery id="226620" overlay="true"]

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

Production Company Sues Netflix, Goode Films for Use of 'Ace Ventura 2' Clips in 'Tiger King' Series

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Netflix and Goode Films LLC were slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court over film clips used in the popular 2020 docuseries ‘Tiger King.’ The court case was filed by Law Office of David Berke on behalf of Morgan Creek Productions, producer of ‘Ace Venture 2, When Nature Calls.’ The suit contends that two ‘Ace Venture 2′ clips were used in ‘Tiger King’ episodes without authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-09946, Morgan Creek Productions, Inc. v. Netflix, Inc. et al.
LAW
WCBD Count on 2

What shows are coming to Netflix in January 2022?

(ABC4) – It’s that time of the month again! With December coming to an end, it’s the perfect time to queue up and get your watchlist together for movies and shows that will be premiering on Netflix next month. For those that had the chance to check out our list of movies that premiered on […]
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiger King#Ace Ventura
UPI News

'Don't Look Up' tops Netflix viewership list

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio's end-of-the-world comedy, Don't Look Up, is the No. 1 movie on Netflix. Coming in at No. 2 for the week of Dec. 20-26 is The Unforgivable, followed by Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw at No. 3, Back to the Outback at No. 4 and Spider-Man: Homecoming at No. 5.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Ice Cube responds to accusations he ‘robbed’ Faison Love over salary for 1995 hit film Friday

Ice Cube has addressed criticism over Faizon Love’s salary in the 1995 movie Friday. On 22 December, Comedy Hype released a six-minute snippet from an interview with Love, who played the character of Big Worm in Friday, which also starred Ice Cube and Chris Tucker. During the clip, Love revealed that he was paid $2,500 (£1,854) for the hit film, which produced two sequels, Next Friday (2000) and Friday After Next (2002). Shortly after the video was released, listeners hit out at Ice Cube for “short-changing” his co-star. Responding to a tweet accusing him of “robbing his own people”, the...
MOVIES
BGR.com

Netflix’s hilarious new documentary celebrates 2021 finally ending

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: COVID tests in stock, $177 Roomba, Philips Hue sale, more This weekend, the miserable year that was 2021 mercifully comes to a close. COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise as the Omicron variant becomes the dominant strain. Flights are being canceled left and right as Americans try to get back home after the holidays. Even Wolverine could not escape the virus, as Hugh Jackman announced on Instagram this week that he tested positive. With days to go, 2021 is still finding new ways to disappoint us. That’s why this might be the perfect time to...
MOVIES
BGR.com

Critics are bashing the #1 movie on Netflix right now

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Echo Dot, COVID rapid tests, $15 bedsheets, more Given the degree to which Netflix’s newly released climate change movie Don’t Look Up is stacked with high-profile acting talent, and the fact that it debuted on the streamer the day before Christmas, it was pretty much a given that this title would rocket to #1 on the platform. With A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, how could it not? Nevertheless, as I noted in my piece on the new movie from director Adam McKay on Friday, it’s also true that one Don’t Look Up review after...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

Netflix Removes Underrated Matthew McConaughey Movie

Netflix recently lost a notable Matthew McConaughey movie. At the beginning of the month, The Lincoln Lawyer, which stars the 52-year-old as its lead, left Netflix. The 2011 movie, based on Michael Connelly 2005's novel of the same name, was one of only two McConaughey flicks currently on Netflix. (Though another flick has since been added.) It's an underrated movie that is often forgotten when discussing the body of work and life of the Oscar winner (and husband to Camila Alves).
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Fauda’ Season 4: First Teaser Trailer & Images For Hit Israeli Series, Netflix & Yes TV To Launch In 2022

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s your compelling first teaser trailer and images from season four of hit Israeli series Fauda. The Yes Studios drama, which is in mid-production, is scheduled to launch on Israel’s Yes TV in mid 2022 and will be available to stream on Netflix worldwide. The 10-episode season, which looks to be bigger and more international than the three previous seasons, will introduce new threats and new cast members; Doron, played by series co-creator Lior Raz (6 Underground) and the team face simultaneous unrest on two fronts – by Hezbollah activists from Lebanon and Palestinian militants in the West Bank. In addition to Raz,...
TV SERIES
Distractify

What Were the 7 Best Netflix Original Series of 2021? We've Got Our List

Did you catch all of the original programming that dropped on Netflix in 2021? If not (and especially if you're looking for something new to binge during that awkward time between Christmas and New Year's), we've rounded up seven of our favorite Netflix originals that are highly rated and worth sacrificing an entire day just to watch every episode.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

People have spent an insane amount of time watching the #1 show on Netflix this week

In answer to the insufferable question of whether Netflix would ever have its own Game of Thrones, and which of its original series might justify such a designation, I think we have a definitive answer. To the extent, of course, that this is an even interesting question to begin with. At this point, though, the answer is clear: You’d have to give the nod to The Witcher, the fantasy series based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book franchise of the same name.
TV SERIES
CNET

Why you need to watch the most absorbing sci-fi film on Netflix right now

There are escapist sci-fi movies that transport us to a world of spine-tingling aliens and visceral space travel. Then there are subtle dystopian films that shine their brightest after the credits roll, ensuring your return to reality isn't without a fresh, existential perspective. I know you know about Black Mirror's...
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Netflix: The 33 best documentaries to watch

Netflix's documentary selection is incredible. True crime, history, sports... it's got it all. Almost too much. To the point where it's overwhelming. you don't want to get caught in the endless scroll we've created the following list. Broken down by genre, here are our favourite documentaries on Netflix. Good luck and happy watching!
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Thousands of fans are begging Netflix to un-cancel one of its biggest duds of 2021

Netflix released a ton of critically acclaimed and buzzy, unmissable content this year, from TV series like Maid and Arcane to original movies like The Harder They Fall and The Power of the Dog. Meanwhile, for my money, one highly anticipated Netflix TV series this year was far and away the title that simultaneously had the biggest fan base awaiting its release — and turned into one of the biggest surprise duds of 2021 for the streamer. So much so, that Netflix decided not to renew it for a second season less than a month after its release. We’re referring, of course, to Cowboy Bebop. Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the beloved Japanese anime about a group of bounty hunters set in the future.
TV SERIES
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
698K+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy