NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Let’s start this here weather story with a Haiku:. Speaking for both the year and the weather pattern, it’s out with the old and in with the new. A strong cold front, by far the strongest of the season, is about to knock our socks off. That’s bad news because you’ll need those socks along with heavy coats, mittens, sweaters, scarfs or anything else to keep warm with by Saturday evening and lasting all the way through Monday.

TEXAS STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO