Music

Impressive performances

By The Martha's Vineyard Times
Martha's Vineyard Times
 1 day ago

Wow! Were we ever impressed when my husband, Jamie, and I attended the Winter Concert at the PAC at MVRHS the week before Christmas. What a treat to see all the kids performing and getting much-deserved recognition as a group, but also as individuals...

