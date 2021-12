Destin Wade was the first freshman to start at quarterback for Brian Coleman, and the Summit football coach wouldn’t be surprised if he were the last. “That just rarely, if ever, happens,” Coleman said. “It was clear he was the guy when he walked on campus. There were a few things we wanted to see. I wanted to be sure his body was ready, and we needed to know that he understood the speed of the game.

FOOTBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO