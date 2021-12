With the Xiaomi 12 series launching soon in China on Dec 28, Xiaomi has recently taken to social media in China to hype up and promote its upcoming flagship lineup. The founder of Xiaomi, Lei Jun, in particular, has been very fond of the standard model of the Xiaomi 12, because it is the first compact flagship that Xiaomi will be releasing to the market in years. Through his Weibo post, he described the compact Xiaomi 12 as “one small size for phone, one giant leap for flagship-kind”, a callback to the famous line during the moon landing: “one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind”.

