Exela Technologies, Inc. announced it has expanded an existing relationship with a multinational managed care corporation. Since 2014, Exela has partnered with the enterprise and the relationship continues to grow by expanding PCH Global Cloud services for managing the return mail services for multiple state Medicaid programs. Exela’s relationship of over eight years has an annual contract value of over $7 million and is the foundation for add on services such as claims processing for several state Medicaid programs across the country.

BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO