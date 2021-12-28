ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Health officials shorten coronavirus isolation recommendations

By Crystal Jimenez
 1 day ago
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced that people should now be able to isolate for only five days as opposed to the original 10 days.

This announcement comes as the Omicron variant spreads across the United States at a faster rate than previous variants.

The CDC said its guidance keeps up with growing evidence that people with the virus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop.

The guidance is not a mandate, rather a recommendation to employers and state officials.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced on his Twitter:

Riverside County announced on Monday that it has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases within the last week.

The number showed Coachella Valley saw 783 new cases.

Lines to get tested around the Coachella Valley on Monday were more than one hour long, following Christmas celebrations.

Related Story: Covid tests in high demand following Christmas, heading into New Years Ev e

Comments / 7

Jeff m
1d ago

it's funny because it's actually worse now under Joe Biden oh wait a minute they don't want Joe to look bad that's why but they're going to make it worse if it's as bad as they claimed in the first place

Reply
2
