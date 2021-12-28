ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armis Selects Radware To Deliver Cloud Security For AWS

Cover picture for the articleImproves visibility, governance, and threat detection across its cloud environment. Radware a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, announced that Armis, a leading unified asset visibility and security platform provider, chose Radware’s Cloud Native Protector to safeguard its Amazon Web Services (AWS) environment. This born-in-the-cloud business adopted Radware’s...

