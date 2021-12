Despite the industry’s many struggles throughout the pandemic, manufacturers managed to release a notable assortment of smartphones throughout 2021, ones that could last consumers another year or longer. If you’re keen to stay on top of what’s on the horizon, though, we have rounded up the most exciting phones rumored for release in the first quarter of 2022. These models, which we’re particularly excited about, are listed based on reports and leaks.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO