Omicron estimated to be 58.6% of coronavirus variants in U.S.- CDC

 1 day ago

Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Omicron variant was estimated to be 58.6% of the coronavirus variants circulating in the United States for the week ending Dec. 25, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The fast-spreading variant was first detected in southern Africa and Hong Kong in November, with the first known case in the United States identified on Dec. 1 in a fully vaccinated person who had traveled to South Africa.

The Delta variant accounts for 41.1% of all U.S. COVID-19 cases, according to the public health agency's data on Tuesday here.

The agency said the data includes modeled projection that may differ from weighted estimates generated at later dates. (Reporing by Ankur Banerjee; Editing by Aditya Soni)

