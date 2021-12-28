ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-Spanish parliament approves 2022 budget and huge spending plan

By Reuters Staff
 1 day ago

(Adds PM quote, detail, background)

MADRID, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Spain’s lower house approved the minority leftist government’s 2022 budget bill in its final reading on Tuesday after lawmakers voted in favour of a small amendment proposed by the Senate, which had held up the final approval by a week.

The amendment vote passed by a resounding majority, automatically leading to the approval of the bill, which has been backed by Catalan separatists ERC and a handful of other small regional parties.

Bolstered by the arrival of European pandemic recovery funds, the spending plan is one of the largest in Spanish history and includes record investment of 40 billion euros ($45.31 billion).

“Hopefully this will be the prologue to many more agreements,” Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tweeted shortly after the result was announced. “We will be working on that.”

The approval marks the first time Spain has passed two consecutive annual budget bills since 2014, he said in parliament.

Between 2016 and 2020 a fractious parliament prevented any accord on spending plans, meaning the same budget was rolled over year after year.

The 2022 budget bill had been set to receive Senate approval last week but the conservative People’s Party backed a proposal to increase funding to minority languages, making a U-turn from its traditional stance and effectively torpedoing the vote.

Thanks in part to the EU funds, the government expects economic growth to accelerate to 7% in 2022 against this year’s projected 6.5% rebound from a record COVID-induced slump. But the central bank and several international organisations have less optimistic forecasts.

