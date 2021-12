Loki, the God of Mischief, quickly became one of our favorite villains/heroes ever since he graced our screens in the first Avengers movie. Since the first Avengers, he then became an important part of the Marvel universe and he was at first a villain we all loved to hate. Then ever since he saved his brother, Thor, and then became a hero-type in Loki, the series on Disney+ that came out this past year, he became a hero we all all love to love (you can his character is very complicated)! Tom Hiddleston has played his part so perfectly over the years and we can’t wait to see him the second season of Loki, and we also hope to see him again in future Marvel films.

