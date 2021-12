The 1970s and 1980s were a tumultuous time for California’s public schools, to wit:. • A tidal wave of kids from the post-World War II baby boom pushed school enrollment to well over 4 million, but the end of the boom in the mid-1960s and a slowdown in overall population growth drove enrollment downward in the 1970s. Throughout the state, local school systems pared back school construction, sold off school sites and even closed some schools.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO