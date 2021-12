Ex-school official who refused mask sues for reinstatement

LINCOLN – Jim Swenson has been selected as deputy director of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Swenson, a native of Oakland, Nebraska, begins his new duties Dec. 27. Swenson came to the agency in 1983, working as a seasonal employee for the parks and resource services divisions prior to gaining a full-time position in 1986. He has been administrator of the parks division since May 2014, leading the team that welcomes millions of visitors to the state parks. He has a bachelor's degree in natural resources and wildlife management from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 5 DAYS AGO