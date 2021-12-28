ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

U.S. and Russia to begin security talks on Jan. 10

By Mike Memoli
NBC News
NBC News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — U.S. and Russian officials will hold security talks on Jan. 10 amid growing tension over Ukraine, a White House official confirmed. "We are unified as an Alliance on the consequences Russia would face if it moves on Ukraine. But we are also unified...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

Russia’s Aggression Against Ukraine Is Backfiring

Western intelligence agencies have warned that Russia is contemplating an invasion of Ukraine, perhaps involving some 175,000 troops. Vladimir Putin’s government has already moved more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders, including into Belarus. Russian officials have been making outrageously paranoid and false accusations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, for example, recently blamed NATO for the return of the “nightmare scenario of military confrontation.” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the United States is smuggling “tanks with unidentified chemical components” into Ukraine’s Donetsk. And Putin himself has been equally vituperative about NATO, threatening military moves unless it agrees to his terms. “They have pushed us to a line that we can’t cross,” he said on Sunday. “They have taken it to the point where we simply must tell them: ‘Stop!’”
POLITICS
realcleardefense.com

How NATO Must Respond if Russia Invades Ukraine

Amidst continued speculation as to whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will unleash yet another attack against Ukraine, the focus has been on the likelihood of a kinetic conflict in Europe along NATO’s Eastern Flank. Still, judging by the scope of the demands presented by Russia in the two so-called “draft treaties” with NATO and the United States, respectively, Moscow must have no illusions that these would be accepted, for they would remake Euro-Atlantic security, creating conditions that would undermine NATO and America’s ability to work with its allies. Putin may have already decided to move militarily, and calls for the West to negotiate could create a “maskirovka” and in doing so provide a casus belli for Moscow, which would try to claim that Washington had refused to consider its terms.
POLITICS
Fox News

Russia will strike Ukraine soon -- Putin is playing with Biden and NATO

Do not be distracted by Russia’s announcement on Sunday of a troop withdrawal from the Ukrainian border. It may appear that Moscow is signaling, ahead of the just announced U.S.-Russia talks early next year, that it favors a diplomatic approach to resolving the current standoff with the U.S. and NATO over Ukraine. But in all likelihood it is just a ruse.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Axios

Biden accepts Putin request for phone call ahead of talks on Ukraine

President Biden will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday afternoon, ahead of a series of diplomatic talks in January over Russia's military buildup on its border with Ukraine. Why it matters: The call — which was requested by Putin, according to a senior Biden administration official — will...
POTUS
AFP

US, Russia to hold Ukraine talks early January in Geneva

The United States and Russia will hold much-anticipated talks in early January on European security and the Ukraine conflict after Moscow demanded NATO halt its eastward expansion.  The United States and its European partners have threatened to impose harsh economic sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine, while also offering to hold negotiations.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
kyma.com

Biden to speak with Putin on Thursday at Russian leader’s request

President Joe Biden will hold a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday afternoon “to discuss a range of topics, including upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia,” National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne told CNN. The call was requested by Putin, according to an administration official, and Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Germany, France, Britain, U.S. discuss Ukraine crisis, Iran nuclear talks

BERLIN, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of Germany, France, Britain and the United States discussed the situation at the Ukrainian border and upcoming dialogue formats with Russia, Germany's foreign ministry said on Twitter on Wednesday. The four foreign ministers also discussed the latest round of international talks in...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#National Security Council#White House#Alliance#Reuters#Ukrainian#Russians
Reuters

Biden and Putin to speak on Thursday amid Ukraine tensions

WASHINGTON/REHOBOTH BEACH, Del., Dec 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak on Thursday, the White House said, as Washington crafts a common response to Russia's military build-up on the Ukraine border with European allies. The two leaders will discuss a range of topics,...
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

Lavrov says security talks with US to take place after Russian holidays

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says talks between Washington and Moscow to discuss security issues will take place after Russia’s holiday season is over and that Russia wants military officials involved in its negotiations with NATO.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Mail

The West is facing a new Cuban missile crisis unless it caves in to Putin over his NATO demands 'here and now', Moscow warns as Putin stages fresh war games

The world is heading for a new Cuban missile crisis in Ukraine if the West fails to deal with Russia's security demands 'here and now', Moscow said today. This came amid a new round of major military exercises by Vladimir Putin's troops in an evident bid to warn NATO of the seriousness of the situation ahead of the New Year.
MILITARY
BBC

Ukraine tensions: Biden and Putin phone call seeks 'diplomatic path'

US President Joe Biden is set to hold talks with Russia's Vladimir Putin for the second time this month, in a bid to de-escalate tensions over Ukraine. The two leaders will speak by phone on Thursday. They will discuss forthcoming security talks between the countries and the situation in Europe,...
POTUS
Reuters

U.S. helps Ukraine to strengthen its border with Russia, Belarus

KYIV, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The United States will finance projects including surveillance and monitoring equipment to strengthen Ukraine's borders with Russia and Belarus, amid continuing escalation with Moscow, Ukraine's border service said on Tuesday. Kyiv accuses Moscow of massing tens of thousands of troops near its borders in preparation...
FOREIGN POLICY
NBC News

NBC News

253K+
Followers
35K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy