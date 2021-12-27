Agencies report increase in deadly crashes, road rage | Morning in America

A 30-year-old Mt. Pleasant man died in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday afternoon at about 3:00 on Highway 271 north of Gilmer. State Troopers say the Richard C. Haley, II, was northbound behind a Kia that suddenly slammed on its brakes in what witnesses said appeared to be a case of road rage, forcing the Tahoe to run off the road, roll, and overturn. It ejected Haley. They pronounced him at the scene and hospitalized a passenger. The driver of the Kia continued north toward Pittsburg, and officials have not located him.

