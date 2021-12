Twenty-nine-year-old Hannah Abraham says she ‘absolutely hated’ her body before she started running, and her problems began early. ‘I was bullied throughout school because of how I looked so I spent hours restricting myself to look like my friends and people you see in the media,’ says Abraham. Sadly, body image was a barrier to her participating in sport from that early age. ‘I used to skip PE at school with fake notes as I was so scared about changing into my PE kit because of how I looked,’ she says. ‘This is not something you should be worrying about as a nine-year-old, but it consumed me for so much of my younger life.’

