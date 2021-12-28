ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callum Hudson-Odoi Breaks Arjen Robben's Impressive Chelsea Record

By Nick Emms
 1 day ago

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has broken an impressive record held by Arjen Robben after his performance against Aston Villa.

The winger bagged his 10th and 11th assist of the season in a fantastic creative performance for the Blues.

And now it has been revealed that the 21-year-old has broken a record previously held by former Blue Robben.

Mirror Sport states that Hudson-Odoi has surpassed Robben to become the youngest Chelsea player to register 10 assists in his career.

The 21-year-old overtook Robben on Boxing Day, being brought down for a penalty which Jorginho converted in the first-half before setting up Romelu Lukaku on the 51st minute as Chelsea took the lead.

Robben had held the record for over 15 years and it has finally been broken by a Cobham graduate in Hudson-Odoi, after he returned from isolation to play a key part in Chelsea's victory.

Speaking on the winger's performance, Tuchel heaped praise on the youngster.

The Chelsea head coach admitted on Sunday: "I think he was brilliant. I was never frustrated with him today. He had one bad decision under pressure when he tried to do a back-heel in front of the coaching staff, maybe there was an easier solution to escape the pressure with an easy pass, there was a clear pass to NG. But I was never frustrated with him today.

"He was involved. He overcame some obstacles today and some adversity. There was a big game a very important game from him. Also we took a risk because he only just came back from Covid."

