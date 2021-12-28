ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

At least 18 peaceful environmental protesters jailed in UK this year

By Damien Gayle and Matthew Taylor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QA5Mx_0dXPjfPU00
Jailed Insulate Britain activists including Ben Taylor (top row, fourth from left) and Oliver Roc (bottom right) Photograph: Insulate Britain/PA

At least 18 peaceful environmental protesters have been sent to prison this year, with 10 spending Christmas Day behind bars.

As concern about the climate crisis grows, activists have been jailed after blocking roads, disrupting court proceedings and in one case climbing on top of an aeroplane in an attempt to draw attention to the escalating emergency.

Campaigners fear their “heavy-handed treatment” is part of a concerted effort by the state to crack down on the right to protest, with the government’s controversial police, crime, sentencing and courts bill criticised by human rights activists as “a dangerous power grab”.

Ten members of the environmental protest group Insulate Britain spent Christmas serving prison sentences for contempt of court for breaching injunctions banning their road block protests, which demanded the proper insulation of the UK’s housing stock. Seven more have suspended sentences.

At least eight other environmental activists have served prison sentences in 2021 for contempt of court actions, according to Extinction Rebellion, including livestreaming from court and gluing themselves to the dock.

Six activists who occupied a tunnel close to Euston station in London in protest against the HS2 high-speed rail link earlier this year narrowly avoided a jail sentence after charges were dismissed by a judge.

The jailed Insulate Britain protesters have sent unrepentant messages from behind bars.

“Locked in my cell for twenty-three and a half hours each day, I miss my family, I miss my friends, I miss nature,” said Oliver Roc, 41, who is serving a four-month sentence at HMP Thameside in south-east London.

“But when I think about the future we are facing I feel a deep conviction that [what] we have done is right, that this is the best place.”

In a campaign of disruptive protests that began on 13 September, Insulate Britain activists blocked major roads in and around London , at the port of Dover, in Manchester and in Birmingham on 19 different occasions. Their tactics angered motorists and were fiercely criticised, with politicians calling the protesters selfish.

Related: Insulate Britain declares M25 ‘site of non-violent civil resistance’

The activists vowed to continue until the government agreed to a programme of insulating all Britain’s draughty and energy-inefficient homes by 2030 – or until they were sent to prison.

The latest to be jailed was Dr Diana Warner, 62, a retired GP from Bristol.

After a spree of activism, including being found not guilty over a 2019 Extinction Rebellion action at Canary Wharf, and then skipping her contempt of court trial to block a train headed for the Drax power station in North Yorkshire, Warner said she was finally sleeping well.

“The first thing I think about is no longer the climate and environment emergency because I know I’ve done my best and can take a bit of a breather,” she told the Guardian from HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey.

“Being in prison for climate activism seems very odd. But in such a disjointed world it feels to me like the right place to be.”

Ben Taylor, 26, is serving the longest sentence. He was jailed for six months after telling judges if they freed him he would “go out and block the highway at the earliest opportunity ” and would keep doing it until the government acts.

Related: The Guardian view on the police bill: a fight for the right to protest | Editorial

He said life at Thameside was mostly boring. “I was treated a bit rough at first, made to feel alienated, vulnerable and powerless, but I’m on a good wing now and have made a few friends. It’s really not that bad for me.”

James Brown, the Paralympian released this month after being jailed for gluing himself to a plane in an XR action in 2019, said it was important for those spending Christmas in prison to remember they had “done the right thing”.

Brown, who spent 10 weeks in Wandsworth prison in London, said: “It is tough for them and their families at Christmas but it is necessary ... Most of the positive, radical changes we have seen have come about because of peaceful protest and civil disobedience and that is what we need to tackle the climate and ecological crisis. In the end, if you are not resisting then you are complicit.”

Emmanuelle Andrews, the policy and campaigns manager at the human rights group Liberty, said: “Protest is not a gift from the state, it’s a fundamental right, and one that has been attacked for years by a government that wants to make itself untouchable. The heavy-handed treatment – both by police and the government – of protesters over the past year follows a long-term trend seen for several years from a government that has sought to threaten protesters into silence.

“The government and police already have extensive powers to detain and criminalise protesters. But the policing bill is an attempt to take this even further. It is an attack on the rights of everyone who has a cause they believe in, from climate activists to grieving families looking for answers and justice.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Anti-vaxxers storm Covid testing centre and trash equipment in ‘disgraceful’ protest

Police are appealing for information on the dozens of people filmed taking over an NHS test-and-trace site in Milton Keynes, with one woman captured ransacking an office and stealing what appears to be various Covid testing samples and equipment. A large group of anti-vaxxers were filmed on Wednesday storming the facility – where PCR tests are sent to be analysed – holding placards reading “Freedom is not negotiable” and chanting slogans such as “You can shove your f***ing vaccine up your a***”.The footage, which was shared on social media, also showed members of the crowd throwing traffic cones towards...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Taylor
Mic

The year in protest, in 5 words

With the end of 2021 approaching, we’ll close the books on almost two full years of the pandemic — and with that almost two full years of pushback against the oppressive systems that have shaped millions of people’s lives. In many ways, this year was a continuation of the groundswell of movement work and organizing we saw in 2020 that activated millions of people to take part in municipal budgeting processes, establish mutual aid funds, or hold elected officials to account for promises made.
PROTESTS
AFP

Part of Sudan 2020 peace deal suspended after eastern protests

Sudan's ruling Sovereign Council on Thursday suspended a section of a 2020 peace deal with rebel groups dealing with the east of the country following tribal protests against the deal. In October 2020, the government signed a peace pact with multiple rebel groups in Sudan's far-flung regions with a view to ending the ethnic conflicts that have dogged the country since independence. Although the deal focused on three battleground regions -- Darfur, Blue Nile and South Kordofan -- it left minority communities in other parts of Sudan feeling sidelined. Among those were members of the Beja people of eastern Sudan, who mounted protests across the east for more than a month from mid-September.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Paing Takhon: Myanmar celebrity jailed for three years for taking part in mass anti-military coup protests

A prominent celebrity actor and model in Myanmar has been sentenced to three years in prison for taking part in mass protests against junta rule.Paing Takhon, 25, has vocally condemned the military government on social media and also taken part in several mass protests.Mr Takhon was arrested at his house in Yangon by around 50 soldiers who arrived in eight military trucks in April this year, according to his sister.Khin Maung Myint, the actor’s legal adviser, told news agency AFP that he was “jailed for three years with hard labour.”The verdict was delivered on the same day a prosecution witness...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Peaceful Protest#Suspended Sentences#Uk#Insulate Britain Pa#Extinction Rebellion
The Guardian

I felt so alone and rejected – until my prison cellmate taught me about belonging

It was June 1981 and I was 18. I stood in the dock at Camberwell Green magistrates court in south London. I was just about to receive my sentence for my role in the Brixton uprising of that April, after being arrested for assaulting a police officer. Ignoring the summary of my case, I stared into the public gallery. Relatives of the other six accused sat there in quiet, hopeful silence. I imagined they were mums, dads, aunts, uncles, siblings and grandparents. But not one belonged to me.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Protests
The Guardian

House prices shoot up in UK towns as ‘race for space’ continues apace

The “race for space” between homebuyers has pushed up prices in some UK towns by about a fifth this year, with Taunton topping a list of areas with the biggest increases. The average price paid for a property in the Somerset town increased by £56,546 (21.8%) to £315,759 in the 12 months to October, according to figures from the mortgage lender Halifax.
REAL ESTATE
The Guardian

Loss of school trips to the UK has been a Brexit tragedy

The slump in school trips to the UK described in your article does not surprise me at all (‘Almost unsaleable’: slump in school trips to UK blamed on Brexit, 26 December). I’m an English teacher at a German secondary school, and in 2022 I have to take my A-level English class on a week-long trip. In the past 12 years I’ve always taken them to England. We spent a lot of money on those trips: four nights in a hotel, meals, theatre visits, guided tours, plus the money the students would spend on food and shopping. It was always possible to go to the UK because, it being a school trip, I could take all the students, even the ones with a non-European passport.
U.K.
The Guardian

The Guardian view on climate activism: between obedience and resistance

If asked to name a news story linked to environmental protest in 2021, chances are that most British people would, depending on where they live, mention either the demonstrations alongside November’s climate conference in Glasgow, or (especially if they are in the London area) Insulate Britain. By blocking roads including the M25 on multiple occasions between September and November, the members of this new campaign group barged into the public’s consciousness – making some people angry in the process.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Cop by Valentin Gendrot review – a searchlight in the Paris police

When Valentin Gendrot applied for a job with the Paris police in 2017, he didn’t expect to get through the vetting process. A thorough background check would have revealed that Gendrot, then aged 29, was an investigative journalist who specialised in exposing dubious working practices: he had previously worked undercover at a call centre, a debt recovery agency and a car plant.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Guardian

On holiday with the ghosts of my Cornish ancestors

A tiny miner’s cottage with an ancient-sounding name loomed large during my suburban childhood. My father was born in Bojewyan Stennack (pronounced Bow-jeew-yurn Sten-arrrr-k), a granite one-up, one-down in Cornwall, at the close of the second world war. His mother, Virginia, grew up here, steps from the foaming Atlantic coast, with her seven brothers and sisters and a mother who spent her life in widows’ blacks. I knew, from family folklore, that Bojewyan’s sash windows wheezed in a sou’westerly and that the chimney of the blackened hearth sang a haunting, almost human note. I knew about the ocean fogs, which obscured feet and montbretia-dotted hedges and made the lighthouse’s lamp, visible from the upstairs back window, glow a spectral white.
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

The Guardian

94K+
Followers
42K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy