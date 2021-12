Well, wasn’t that an eventful 2021 in college basketball, and not always for a good reason. March Madness was crowded into one state for the first time ever, more or less huddled against the COVID storm. Baylor, a program that had not seen the Final Four in 71 years, ended up champion. North Texas, Oral Roberts and Abilene Christian won first round games in the NCAA tournament, but it wasn’t a pleasant month for bluebloods. North Carolina, with Roy Williams headed out the door, lost in Indianapolis by 23 points, Kansas by 34. Duke and Kentucky weren’t even invited.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO