After the two years we’ve all had, we could definitely do with perking up a bit. And – bear with us – we reckon going on an adventure of a lifetime in Bhutan might be the answer. The country has consistently been deemed one of the happiest in the world by researchers, thanks in part to its avoidance of conflict – in a region beset by war – and a generous social safety net that includes universal healthcare. All that majestic nature and wildlife (which is protected by sweeping conservation programmes) can’t hurt either.

WORLD ・ 6 DAYS AGO